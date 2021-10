As the pandemic altered life in 2020, new data shows the number of collisions on the state’s roads dropped 23.9 percent. Just because the number of collisions dropped, it didn’t mean 2020 was less deadly especially when it came to accidents involving drunk drivers. The 780 people killed in those collisions was the highest total since 2017 and the third highest in the past decade. Alcohol-related collisions increased when compared the previous year. There were 181 persons killed, 38 percent more than the previous year. There were 2,662 persons injured in alcohol-related collisions, an increase of 9 percent from the previous year. Each year, Kentucky State Police is required to collect and tabulate traffic collision reports from all law enforcement agencies in the state. Other highlights:

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO