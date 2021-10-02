Update: Vandalism Incident: 3 Fairburn Rd SW
212750568: On 10/2/21, around 5:58 am, officers responded to a person shot call at the location of 3 Fairburn Rd Sw. Upon arrival, officers located a female who stated a male was discharging a firearm at the location and she was struck as a result. She was alert conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Officers followed up with the victim at the hospital to investigate further. Preliminary investigation revealed the female was not shot and appeared to have sustained a laceration from debris. The investigation continues.
