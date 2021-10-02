CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Update: Vandalism Incident: 3 Fairburn Rd SW

atlantapd.org
 9 days ago

212750568: On 10/2/21, around 5:58 am, officers responded to a person shot call at the location of 3 Fairburn Rd Sw. Upon arrival, officers located a female who stated a male was discharging a firearm at the location and she was struck as a result. She was alert conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Officers followed up with the victim at the hospital to investigate further. Preliminary investigation revealed the female was not shot and appeared to have sustained a laceration from debris. The investigation continues.

www.atlantapd.org

Comments / 0

Related
atlantapd.org

Update: Carjacking Incident Report from 9/28/21

Preliminary Information: On 9/28/21, around 6:13 am, officers responded to 1438 West Peachtree ST NW in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim who stated her vehicle was taken by an armed male suspect. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in her vehicle when was she approached by a Caucasian male suspect armed with a bow and arrow. The suspect fired an arrow into the victim’s windshield while demanding her to exit. The victim complied and the suspect fled in her 2014 Toyota Camry. She was not injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Temple Daily Telegram

UPDATE: Police search for Acura SUV in hit-and-run incident of deputy

BELTON — Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a Bell County Sheriff’s deputy who was working traffic control at the Bell County Expo Center. The incident occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday night after the TLC concert. The deputy was on Loop 121 just outside the facility’s parking lot...
BELL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Police provide update on indecent exposure incident

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Police Department has made an arrest in the investigation of an incident in which a man allegedly exposed himself to a teen. On Sept. 23, a 16-year-old female was walking home from school in the area of N. Devine Rd./NE 18th Street when a male in a vehicle drove past her and parked in front of her. As she walked past the driver’s side of the vehicle, the driver called out to her and asked if she could help him. As she got closer to the vehicle the male was exposing himself. The victim walked away, and the suspect drove off.
VANCOUVER, WA
Click10.com

Rapper WizDaWizard found dead in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Hallandale Beach police are investigating after a South Florida rapper was found dead in front of a home early Friday morning. While police have not confirmed his identity, people at the scene and on social media say that the victim was Wisdom Williams, a Broward County artist who had ties to Kodak Black and went by the stage name WizDaWizard.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay News 9

Body found identified as missing 27-year-old Pasco County woman

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found Saturday near Richwood Lane as 27-year-old Angelina Failla. Failla, a mother of two young children, was reported missing in early August. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Officials said there is no evidence of foul play.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Horrific Neighborhood Crash

Police have confirmed that the Honda was traveling west on Southwest Dr. and rear-ended the Jeep. After those two collided, the Honda continued to cross into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with the Chevy. The chevy was then struck from behind by the silver truck. As of now the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
WTOK-TV

Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Sumter County dispatcher has been arrested on numerous charges by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Brian Harris said Benita Garner, 41, was assisting a wanted person, Curtist Hines, by telling him exactly where deputies were. Harris said Garner was also providing Hines with copies of warrants and incident reports.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
CrimeOnline

Body Found in Suitcase on Abandoned Farm Is ID’s as Woman Who Vanished in July 2020: Police

A body that was found in a suitcase last fall was identified as a Wisconsin woman who had vanished months earlier, police announced on Monday. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that DNA was used to identify the deceased person as Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, 25, who was last seen on July 4, 2020, in the Lake Delton area and was reported missing by her ex-husband on July 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Most Wanted: State Police search for 5 wanted on various charges

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg has released their most recent “Most Wanted” and are asking for the public’s help to try and find them. WANTED: Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46 – Fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering and drug charges. Tucker Jordan Weems, 26 – Aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nbcboston.com

Walmart Employee Dies After Being Crushed by 2 Trucks

A worker was crushed to death between two trucks at a Walmart shipping facility in New Hampshire Thursday, police said. The man, James Tomilson, was a former Deerfield and Raymond police officer, according to the chief of police in Raymond, where the Walmart is located. The incident took place about...
ACCIDENTS
AL.com

Mother of 3 shot to death during family fight at Fairfield home

Shots rang out early Thursday at a Fairfield home, leaving one person dead. Jefferson County sheriff’s Sgt. Joni Money said deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the shooting at a home in the 500 block of Osceola Circle. Deputies arrived to find that an argument between family members resulted...
FAIRFIELD, AL
eastidahonews.com

Deputies called after man is found dead at truck stop

IDAHO FALLS — Investigators were called after a man was found dead at a truck stop south of Idaho Falls Friday morning. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Flying J Truck Stop on West Overland Drive at about 7 a.m. A witness told dispatchers that a body had been found outside a camper trailer in the parking lot, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Bryan Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy