Update: Vandalism Incident: 3 Fairburn Rd SW

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Police Department has made an arrest in the investigation of an incident in which a man allegedly exposed himself to a teen. On Sept. 23, a 16-year-old female was walking home from school in the area of N. Devine Rd./NE 18th Street when a male in a vehicle drove past her and parked in front of her. As she walked past the driver’s side of the vehicle, the driver called out to her and asked if she could help him. As she got closer to the vehicle the male was exposing himself. The victim walked away, and the suspect drove off.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO