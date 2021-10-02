APD investigating Vandalism Incident: State Farm Arena

Preliminary Information: On 10/2/21, around 12:41 am, officers responded to 1 State Farm Drive in reference to a vandalism call. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party, Benjamin Brown, who stated Torrence Hatch Jr. and several of his associates ran onto the main stage during an event and began damaging items that belonged to his production company. Benjamin Brown further stated as the males exited the arena, they began destroying property belonging to the arena. There were no injuries reported. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.