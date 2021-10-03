CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Global chip shortage impacts the iPhone less than the rest of the industry

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounterpoint Research has lowered its estimate of global smartphone deliveries this year. Shipments of the device were originally forecast to hit 1.45 billion units in 2021 for a 9% annual gain, but thanks to the chip shortage Counterpoint has cut its estimate for this year to 1.41 billion smartphones shipped for a 6% growth rate year-over-year. The shortage of semiconductors started to be an issue during last year's fourth quarter and it has continued since.

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Chip Shortage Impact on Each Auto Makers

The Chip Shortage is cutting the total new cars made in 2021 by about 9%. It is reducing global car production from 88 million to 80 million cars in 2021. North America production is expected to be 15.5 million instead of 16.5 million. Here is a summary of production losses...
ECONOMY
Phone Arena

Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 4

When Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 4, it promised some “exclusive” apps thanks to the new Wear OS 3 built in collaboration with Google. In the meantime, some of those apps that we thought would be exclusive to Wear OS 3-powered smartwatches made it to older models too. However, being...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung drops Galaxy Note 8 from future updates

The Galaxy Note 8 has certainly served its purpose since its 2017 release, and contributed to the Galaxy Note lineup becoming a consistent staple in the overarching Galaxy series. After four full years of software updates from Samsung, the sun is finally setting on this model as well, bringing its...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Smartphone#Counterpoint Research#Application Processors#Ap#Tsmc
Tom's Hardware

AMD CEO: Global Chip Shortage to Ease in Late 2022

At the Code Conference on Monday, AMD CEO Lisa Su talked about the ongoing chip shortages that impact everything from the best CPUs for gaming to the best GPUs, and how the shortage will begin to recede by the second half of 2022. Su also reemphasized AMD's position that Radeon GPUs are aimed primarily at gamers, but refused to talk about custom system-on-chips designed by PC makers themselves. (Via CNBC)
COMPUTERS
learnbonds.com

How Would the Chip Shortage Impact Tesla?

The global chip shortage situation is taking a toll on automotive companies. Tesla would soon release its third-quarter deliveries which would provide insights into how much the chip shortage situation is impacting the company. Chinese electric vehicle makers NIO and Li Auto have already lowered their delivery guidance for the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Malaysia's help needed to ease global chip shortage, Taiwan says

TAIPEI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia's help is needed to resolve the global shortage of auto semiconductors, especially when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said. Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and centre of efforts...
ECONOMY
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone unaffected by chip shortage hitting rivals

New research claims that chip shortages mean smartphone manufactures are getting only 70% to 80% of their component orders — but Apple's iPhone is unaffected. Although other research says that Apple is now starting to feel the effects of the chip shortage across all its devices, it is faring better with the iPhone.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Google
ShareCast

UK car production falls again in August amid global chip shortage

UK car production fell 27% in August, making for the second consecutive month of decline, as the global chip shortage continued to have an effect on the industry. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 37,246 cars were made in the UK in the month, with the shortage of semiconductors leading to production stoppages, as well as the timing and length of some manufacturers’ summer factory shutdowns.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

GM delivered 446,997 vehicles in third quarter as chip shortages, low inventories impacted performance

General Motors Co. announced Friday that it delivered 446,997 vehicles in the U.S. during the third quarter, down 218,195 units from what the company delivered in the year-prior quarter. GM's third-quarter deliveries were impacted by chip shortages as well as "historically low inventories." The company still anticipates that its outlook will fall within its previously disclosed range for the full calendar year as GM "continues to develop solutions to mitigate the impacts of the semiconductor shortage and Chevrolet Bolt EV recall." The company expects that it could see more stability going forward. "The semiconductor supply disruptions that impacted our third-quarter wholesale and customer deliveries are improving," Steve Carlisle, the company's executive vice president and president for North America, said in a release. "As we look to the fourth quarter, a steady flow of vehicles held at plants will continue to be released to dealers, we are restarting production at key crossover and car plants, and we look forward to a more stable operating environment through the fall." Shares are down 0.8% in Friday morning trading. They've lost 11.5% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has dipped 0.5%.
ECONOMY
Phone Arena

Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1.1 to a couple of Galaxy Tab tablets

Last month, Samsung rolled out the One UI 3.1.1 update to the Galaxy Tab S7 series, which included some of the feature that the South Korean manufacturer recently added to its foldable smartphones. Starting this week, a similar update is delivered to some of the cheaper Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.
CELL PHONES
Neowin

Tesla sales surge despite global chip shortages

Though the wider auto industry has seen a trend of declining sales owing to the global chip shortage during Q3 2021, Tesla revealed today that it was able to sell 241,300 vehicles and manufacture approximately 238,000 vehicles. This number is the best for the automaker, as it's the most cars that Tesla has ever sold in a quarter (via The Verge). For reference, it delivered half a million cars last year.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Chip shortage will hit the biggest smartphone manufacturers even harder than previously thought, research says

The chip shortage, which has severely hindered the manufacturer of smartphones and other technology, is expected to hit harder than previously thought, new research suggests.The number of smartphones shipped next year is expected to grow by only six per cent – compared to initial projections of nine per cent – according to CounterPoint Research.It was thought that the industry would rebound after the effects of the coronavirus in 2020, with vendors placing large component orders at the end of the year.However, it has been reported that these businesses are only receiving 80 per cent of their requests, and the...
CELL PHONES
vgchartz.com

AMD Expects Chip Shortages to Become Less Severe in 2nd Half of 2022 - News

AMD CEO Lisa Su speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California and reported by CNBC says the chip shortage that has caused demand to outstrip supply of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles will become less severe in the second half of 2022. However, she did warn the first half of 2022 will likely remain tight.
ECONOMY
thedrive

Tesla Posts Record Q3 Sales While Chip Shortage Trounces Rest of Auto Industry

The third quarter of 2021 was good news for Tesla, and just about no other car company. Just how bad is the global semiconductor chip shortage? Pick the anecdote you want to bear this out. Because everyone bought so many Peloton bikes and Nintendo Switches when they were stuck inside last year—and automakers don't have the components to keep up with demand—there are very few rental cars available, Toyota cut its production forecast for the coming months by 40 percent and General Motors is on track for its worst sales year since 1958. As the data from Q3 2021 rolls out, there's apparently one shining light in the darkness, and it's Tesla.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Google makes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date official

The most highly anticipated phones left to be released this year finally have an official announcement date attached to their name, and it's... the one that was unofficially revealed by an infamous leaker more than a month ago. Android purists who didn't initially believe Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser can...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy