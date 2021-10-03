Retail center draws opposition

Some High Point neighbors near Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street are mounting an opposition campaign to a developer’s plans for a retail project at the intersection where the historic Mendenhall-Blair House is located. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Some north High Point neighbors are raising concerns about a proposed commercial development that they argue would clash with their residential community.

Halvorsen Holdings of Boca Raton, Florida has applied to rezone 12 acres at the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street from residential single-family to a conditional zoning retail center use.

A tentative site plan made public by the developer shows that the center would be anchored by a 48,000-square-foot grocery store surrounded by three or four outparcels for restaurants and retail space.

Nearby residents like Julianne Shamburg argue that this type of commercial development would be out of character with the largely residential surrounding area. She and others point out that the city’s long-range plan classifies the area as low-density residential.

“I think the feeling of a lot of people is, we just want it to stay residential. We have so many commercial areas nearby,” said Shamburg, who started an online petition opposing the rezoning.

Georgette Brousseau began an opposition campaign by gathering signatures within her homeowners association before venturing beyond her neighborhood to try to raise awareness.

“I’m literally on a campaign of walking neighborhood to neighborhood to neighborhood and putting flyers in people’s doors,” she said. “My immediate concerns are, I don’t want the traffic, the noise, the safety issue, the security issue. But that’s just the beginning. My biggest concern is, it opens the floodgates to additional rezoning requests.”

Brian Gavigan, a High Point attorney representing the developer, said his client has put together a carefully crafted plan to provide a needed service in a way that will enhance surrounding neighborhoods.

“It’s sort of crying out for neighborhood retail, which means a local grocery store and maybe a restaurant or two — not a Lowe’s or Hobby Lobby or something on that scale,” he said. “This is a first-class developer, and so is his grocery store client, and they think it would be a good fit.”

Gavigan said he could not comment on any potential tenants.

According to Halvorsen Holdings’ website, the company has developed roughly 80 shopping centers throughout the Southeast that are anchored by Publix grocery stores.

Gavigan said it’s logical to expect commercial development at the intersection of two major thoroughfares which will be widened where there is no other retail in the immediate area to service a growing number of rooftops.

“I think there are 25,000 to 30,000 people in this area — that’s a lot of people to be served,” he said. “I personally think that’s a fairly long drive (to the nearest stores).”

The zoning site includes the historic Mendenhall-Blair House, which dates to the mid-19th century and is believed to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad, which helped slaves escape to free states.

Gavigan said the developer is pledging to spend “several hundred thousand dollars” to move it about 100 feet while preserving its historic integrity.

“They’re not going to harm a hair on its head,” he said.

The plan is to position it on the northeast corner of the site along Skeet Club Road and make the house accessible to the public, with a separate parking area near one of the entrances to the development.

While they aren’t offering this as a formal, binding condition, he said the developer understands its local significance and wants to connect the house to a proposed African-American cultural arts center on Washington Street.

“It really can highlight what I think is an interesting part of High Point’s African-American history that I think a lot of people don’t know about,” he said.

The developer is offering conditions that include higher landscape buffers and has completed a traffic study that shows whether improvements to nearby roads would be required.

Brousseau said she hopes to organize a crowd of opponents to attend the Oct. 26 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, when the case is scheduled to be heard.

“So far, everybody I’ve talked to is opposed,” she said. “We’re all used to driving four miles to the grocery store.”

The online petition opposing the project can be found at https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/oppose-skeet-club- rezoning