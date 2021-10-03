CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

Retail center draws opposition

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcp5J_0cFcQ9jc00
Some High Point neighbors near Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street are mounting an opposition campaign to a developer’s plans for a retail project at the intersection where the historic Mendenhall-Blair House is located. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Some north High Point neighbors are raising concerns about a proposed commercial development that they argue would clash with their residential community.

Halvorsen Holdings of Boca Raton, Florida has applied to rezone 12 acres at the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street from residential single-family to a conditional zoning retail center use.

A tentative site plan made public by the developer shows that the center would be anchored by a 48,000-square-foot grocery store surrounded by three or four outparcels for restaurants and retail space.

Nearby residents like Julianne Shamburg argue that this type of commercial development would be out of character with the largely residential surrounding area. She and others point out that the city’s long-range plan classifies the area as low-density residential.

“I think the feeling of a lot of people is, we just want it to stay residential. We have so many commercial areas nearby,” said Shamburg, who started an online petition opposing the rezoning.

Georgette Brousseau began an opposition campaign by gathering signatures within her homeowners association before venturing beyond her neighborhood to try to raise awareness.

“I’m literally on a campaign of walking neighborhood to neighborhood to neighborhood and putting flyers in people’s doors,” she said. “My immediate concerns are, I don’t want the traffic, the noise, the safety issue, the security issue. But that’s just the beginning. My biggest concern is, it opens the floodgates to additional rezoning requests.”

Brian Gavigan, a High Point attorney representing the developer, said his client has put together a carefully crafted plan to provide a needed service in a way that will enhance surrounding neighborhoods.

“It’s sort of crying out for neighborhood retail, which means a local grocery store and maybe a restaurant or two — not a Lowe’s or Hobby Lobby or something on that scale,” he said. “This is a first-class developer, and so is his grocery store client, and they think it would be a good fit.”

Gavigan said he could not comment on any potential tenants.

According to Halvorsen Holdings’ website, the company has developed roughly 80 shopping centers throughout the Southeast that are anchored by Publix grocery stores.

Gavigan said it’s logical to expect commercial development at the intersection of two major thoroughfares which will be widened where there is no other retail in the immediate area to service a growing number of rooftops.

“I think there are 25,000 to 30,000 people in this area — that’s a lot of people to be served,” he said. “I personally think that’s a fairly long drive (to the nearest stores).”

The zoning site includes the historic Mendenhall-Blair House, which dates to the mid-19th century and is believed to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad, which helped slaves escape to free states.

Gavigan said the developer is pledging to spend “several hundred thousand dollars” to move it about 100 feet while preserving its historic integrity.

“They’re not going to harm a hair on its head,” he said.

The plan is to position it on the northeast corner of the site along Skeet Club Road and make the house accessible to the public, with a separate parking area near one of the entrances to the development.

While they aren’t offering this as a formal, binding condition, he said the developer understands its local significance and wants to connect the house to a proposed African-American cultural arts center on Washington Street.

“It really can highlight what I think is an interesting part of High Point’s African-American history that I think a lot of people don’t know about,” he said.

The developer is offering conditions that include higher landscape buffers and has completed a traffic study that shows whether improvements to nearby roads would be required.

Brousseau said she hopes to organize a crowd of opponents to attend the Oct. 26 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, when the case is scheduled to be heard.

“So far, everybody I’ve talked to is opposed,” she said. “We’re all used to driving four miles to the grocery store.”

The online petition opposing the project can be found at https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/oppose-skeet-club- rezoning

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

Texas clinics on Saturday canceled appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which was back in effect as weary providers again turn their sights to the Supreme Court. The Biden administration, which sued Texas over the law known as Senate...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Business
State
Florida State
Reuters

U.S. Navy engineer, wife charged with selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with selling secret information about nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent who posed as an operative for a foreign country, the Justice Department said on Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said. At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Centers#Arts Center#Halvorsen Holdings#Hobby Lobby
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
4K+
Followers
235
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy