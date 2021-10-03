Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #130 Showcases the Clairvoyant Flauros

It’s no secret that Solo Leveling is an absolute must-read light novel, but I think the comic books add a whole new dimension to the imaginative action that this story presents. As Jinwoo Sung explores his new abilities, we get to see a different side of him in this new volume. It’s almost character-breaking in some aspect, though, since his character changes drastically compared to who he was in Volume 1.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO