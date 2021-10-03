Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #130 Showcases the Clairvoyant Flauros
The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 130th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Flauros, a great duke of Hell who governs 36 legions of aggressive, warrior-centric spirits. His appearance is of a snake when first seen, but he does morph into the form of a man at the command of his master. Additionally, he wields the power of fire and can see through the past and future.noisypixel.net
