Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #130 Showcases the Clairvoyant Flauros

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 130th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Flauros, a great duke of Hell who governs 36 legions of aggressive, warrior-centric spirits. His appearance is of a snake when first seen, but he does morph into the form of a man at the command of his master. Additionally, he wields the power of fire and can see through the past and future.

noisypixel.net

COMICS
VIDEO GAMES
