DNR stocking public fishing sites with channel catfish

By Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 7 days ago

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will stock more than 130 public fishing sites with approximately 67,000 channel catfish. State fish hatcheries began harvesting channel catfish last week and plan to stock them by Nov. 15. These lake and reservoir stockings occur annually or every other year, depending on the number of catfish produced at the state hatcheries and the requests from DNR fisheries management staff.

journalgazette.net

HOBBIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hunters requested to donate deer to help feed hungry

Conservation officers encourage Indiana hunters to donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers. The Sportsmen's Benevolence Fund administered by the DNR Division of Law Enforcement provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club, and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry to pay for processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer.
CHARITIES

