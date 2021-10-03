DNR stocking public fishing sites with channel catfish

Zach Holding His PB Rock BassJoe Purchase/JZFishing. In today’s video, Zach and I head down to Skaneateles lake to a tiny spillway to try for some big carp and bullhead catfish. All of which are new species to us however, we did some research and came up with a good plan to catch these fish. First, we went to the local market and picked up some canned corn, and brought it down to the spot. Then we put 3 pieces of corn on a #6 circle hook and a small Carolina rig and cast it out where we sawfish. Very quickly we got our first bite as a small carp picked up my bite and ran with it. Zach rushed to turn on the cameras as I brought this new fish to shore. After snapping some photos and talking about the fish we let it back to let it fight another day! Soon after, Zach spotted a catfish and made it perfect cast and soon enough he was hooked up. After a minute of fighting the fish, he landed his first bullhead on a 4-pound line! We quickly got some photos and threw him back. As day turned to night we changed spots and cast our baits under a bridge and sure enough, it was catfish heaven, in a matter of 20 minutes we had caught 3 more large bullheads! Overall, a great day of Skaneateles lake fishing and an awesome way to end this trip!

8 DAYS AGO