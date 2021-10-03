DNR stocking public fishing sites with channel catfish
By Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
7 days ago
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will stock more than 130 public fishing sites with approximately 67,000 channel catfish. State fish hatcheries began harvesting channel catfish last week and plan to stock them by Nov. 15. These lake and reservoir stockings occur annually or every other year, depending on the number of catfish produced at the state hatcheries and the requests from DNR fisheries management staff.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is announcing an emergency public fish salvage at Johnstown Reservoir, effective immediately (Wednesday, Oct. 6). The fish salvage has been enacted so the Town of Johnstown can completely drain the reservoir to allow for emergency repairs to be made on the dam.
Zach Holding His PB Rock BassJoe Purchase/JZFishing. In today’s video, Zach and I head down to Skaneateles lake to a tiny spillway to try for some big carp and bullhead catfish. All of which are new species to us however, we did some research and came up with a good plan to catch these fish. First, we went to the local market and picked up some canned corn, and brought it down to the spot. Then we put 3 pieces of corn on a #6 circle hook and a small Carolina rig and cast it out where we sawfish. Very quickly we got our first bite as a small carp picked up my bite and ran with it. Zach rushed to turn on the cameras as I brought this new fish to shore. After snapping some photos and talking about the fish we let it back to let it fight another day! Soon after, Zach spotted a catfish and made it perfect cast and soon enough he was hooked up. After a minute of fighting the fish, he landed his first bullhead on a 4-pound line! We quickly got some photos and threw him back. As day turned to night we changed spots and cast our baits under a bridge and sure enough, it was catfish heaven, in a matter of 20 minutes we had caught 3 more large bullheads! Overall, a great day of Skaneateles lake fishing and an awesome way to end this trip!
MARQUETTE, MI— The boating access site on Marquette County’s Silver Lake will be closed for a time as upgrades are performed at the site. The Department of Natural Resources says the $66,000 project is funded by Dead River Flood mitigation funds. Upgrades include a gravel boat launch, a parking area...
Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting comments on the proposed fee for the new lifetime trout fishing license, through Oct. 26. During the 89th General Assembly, House File 234 was passed and signed into law on June 8, 2021. House File 234 establishes a new lifetime trout fishing license for Iowa residents who are at least 65 years of age. House file 234 also initiated the process to set the fee for the new lifetime trout fishing license.
The Forest Preserves of Cook County's 2021 fall inland trout fishing season is slated to start on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir -- North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
ELBERTA, Mich. — Each fall, as sure as the leaves take on colorful coats, the cider mills snap out of their slumber, and white-tailed deer suddenly become more invisible, crowds of anglers return to the banks of the Betsie River here, and at a number of other waterways in the state that play host to strong runs of chinook salmon and steelhead.
CHEYENNE, Wyo.— The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced on Wednesday that “catchable catfish” raised at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk have been stocked into three ponds in southeast Wyoming. The channel catfish averaged 12 inches on length when they were stocked into Rock Springs Pond, Lyman Pond and...
The muskellunge, or muskie, is a popular game fish that can grow to immense sizes in Ohio’s inland lakes, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Muskies are native to Ohio and top aquatic predators and the fisheries are maintained through fish hatchery efforts. Nine Ohio...
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has stocked nearly 5.4 million fish into Wyoming waters in 2021. According to the Department, about three-quarters of the fish were trout and kokanee salmon raised in Wyoming’s ten fish hatcheries and rearing stations. The rest were cool and warm-water fish brought in from out of state which primarily consisted of channel catfish, walleye and sauger.
About 9 million Chinook and coho salmon eggs will be collected, fertilized and hatched this fall at Michigan weirs to maintain the Great Lakes’ region’s world-class fisheries. Salmon have already begun their annual spawning runs when they travel upriver to where they were hatched or stocked. At two locations, they...
Fifty-degrees Fahrenheit. That's the magic number for channel catfish anglers in the fall. Above 50, catch rates can be fantastic, possibly the best of the year. Below 50, success depends on a lot of variables, but catch rates can still be good. In northern regions, 50Â°F comes early, in mid-...
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is slapping new conditions on millions of dollars in outdoors aid to Minnesota after witnessing harmful logging practices by the Department of Natural Resources. DNR Wildlife Chief Dave Olfelt said Thursday that the federal agency drafted the extra conditions as part of a...
Today, the Walker DNR fisheries were given just under 3,000 walleye fingerlings from one of their contact vendors that were released in Lower Ten Mile Lake as a portion of the fall stocking for this year. Most of the lakes are on an every-other-year schedule, while a handful of lakes...
WDFW – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is currently seeking public comment on updates to a variety of fishing rules and regulations affecting state waters. The proposed changes would have several effects, including reclassifying bull trout, Dolly Varden, eastern brook trout, and lake trout from “trout” to...
BRIDGEPORT — Anglers at the Bridgeport State Recreation Area might get a few more bites after Rock Creek Fish Hatchery released a total of 3,400 rainbow trout into two of the lakes. On Friday, Julie Fraley made the nearly three-hour drive from Park, Nebraska, to release 2,000 rainbow trout into...
The DNR will stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with rainbow trout measuring 12-14 inches long. In Fort Wayne, Shoaff Park will receive 300 fish, and Spy Run Creek will receive 200. Memorial Park in Huntington will be stocked with 200 fish. There will not be...
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone who is thinking of buying a hunting or fishing license in Virginia is encouraged to only go through an official state website. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says there have been multiple online sites claiming to sell DWR hunting and fishing licenses over the last few years.
Conservation officers encourage Indiana hunters to donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers. The Sportsmen's Benevolence Fund administered by the DNR Division of Law Enforcement provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club, and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry to pay for processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer.
