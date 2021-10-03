Too few checks on police dispersal orders

There is inherent tension between the right of people to gather to express their grievances and the power and duty of government to prevent such assemblies from decaying into violence and destruction. In 18th- and 19th-century Britain, sheriffs or mayors would stand near the crowd and literally read it the Riot Act, which warned people that if they didn’t go home or to their place of business within the hour, they would be arrested on felony charges, and might even be killed without any liability to the king’s officers.