The Diamondbacks season will end this weekend. There isn’t anything they can do about it. Mathematically, it was decided weeks ago, logically, months. The only thing honestly of any interest in this series is if they can hold on to the #1 draft position, which, to me, is more depressing than anything. As much as I would like to get Elijah Green, it’s hard for me to appreciate the necessary losses in the moment. Your mileage may vary.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO