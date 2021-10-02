John A. McEnaney, 85

John A. McEnaney, age 85 of New Hartford, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. John was born January 11, 1936, the son of John and Mary (Farrell) McEnaney, in Dubuque, Iowa. He graduated from Lawler High School where he was active in baseball, basketball and Boy Scouts. On June 1, 1958, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Denner. They initially made their home on their farm near Jackson Junction and then moved to New Hartford in 1968. The couple would later divorce. John was a farmer, an over-the-road truck driver and worked at John Deere for 23 years. On February 14, 1981, he was united in marriage to Sarah (Yarcho-Johnson) in New Hartford where they lived. Sarah passed away in 2016 and John continued to live in New Hartford.