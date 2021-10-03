Dodgers beat Brewers to stay alive in NL West race; Julio Urias gets 20th win

LOS ANGELES — The odds of the Los Angeles Dodgers staying alive Saturday in their maddening quest for a ninth consecutive National League West title weren’t pretty. The Dodgers first needed the San Diego Padres — a miserable, disappointing collection of talent this season — to topple the 106-win San Francisco Giants. Minutes before that game started, a report surfaced that the Padres planned on firing manager Jayce Tingler once the season ended Sunday. The Padres quickly called the news “premature.” The word “false” didn’t make the cut. Tingler was a lame duck for another 24 hours. It didn’t look good for the Dodgers.