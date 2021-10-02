CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Centric Security Kanban

theartofservice.com
Cover picture for the articleReady to use prioritized Data Centric Security requirements, to:. Assess the benefits and the risks of information by using tools such as business capability models to create an information-centric view to quickly visualize what information matters most to the organization based on the defined business strategy; create and manage business information models in all their forms, including conceptual models, relational database designs, message models and others; use tools such as business information models to provide the organization with a future-state view of the information landscape that is unencumbered by the specific data implementation details imposed by proprietary solutions or technologies; lead decision design; participate in the analysis of data and analytics security requirements and solutions and work with the chief information security officer (CISO) and Chief Data Officer (CDO) to ensure that enterprise data and analytics assets are treated as protected assets. .

theartofservice.com

