The New England College Men's Soccer team hits the road, as they head down to Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon, as the Pilgrims take on Wheaton College at 4:00 pm. NEC (4-2-0) is entering today's matchup fresh off a 5-1 win over Lesley University to begin conference action. Julian Duarte led the way with a pair of goals, en route to being named New England Collegiate Conference Player and Rookie of the Week. Duarte is one of six Pilgrims with two goals, while Panagiotis Galatas has a pair of goals and a team-lead five assists. Robbie Ferguson has started in four games this year in goal, as the senior netminder has a 1.43 goals-against average, while also having a .688 save percentage.

HENNIKER, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO