CarPlay is becoming an essential part of using iOS. What started as something only in high-end aftermarket stereos has turned into the default for new cars. Unfortunately, my car from 2017 doesn’t have it, and I am not interested in completely ripping the factory display out—as it’s a pretty unique shape and I am concerned it will look a little out of place. However, there’s a new solution for my situation, and it’s the perfect way to add CarPlay without replacing your existing stereo system. For the past few weeks, I’ve had the Car and Driver Intellidash Pro in my car, and it’s the perfect way to use your iPhone if your vehicle doesn’t include CarPlay.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO