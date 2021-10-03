Uptick in online shopping raising emissions from shipping

Commentary: Have you been notified that the delivery of a product you ordered is being delayed? Or have you gone to a store and seen a “temporarily out of stock” sign on a shelf? These inventory issues are most likely being caused by the delay in cargo arriving from Asia to West Coast ports. On top of the delays, freight costs have skyrocketed. According to the Maritime Executive Magazine, “With global demand remaining high for the container carriers, long-term contracted ocean freight rates stand at a remarkable 85.5 percent higher than a year ago.”

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO