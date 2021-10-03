CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Uptick in online shopping raising emissions from shipping

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic-driven shopping spree is having at least one unintended consequence: emissions from shipping are on the rise again. Bored at home, consumers ordered everything from washing machines to Peloton exercise bikes, fueling a global trade in goods and boosting demand for ships to deliver them. With so many orders on the books, the container fleet is speeding up at sea, burning more fuel, according to Cargill Inc., the world's top agriculture trader.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

Asia looks at fuel alternatives

Asian buyers are paying top dollar for a variety of fuels that can be fed into steam boilers or power turbines as they seek alternatives to increasingly pricey natural gas. The electricity crisis is roiling energy markets from Europe to Asia, with fuels that can be used for heating or power generation such as propane, diesel and fuel oil in high demand. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts the crunch will drive greater consumption of crude later this year, while China has ordered state-owned firms to secure energy supplies for winter at all costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fears of Christmas chaos as energy price spike sparks warnings of factory shutdowns

Fears are growing of Christmas chaos for British businesses and consumers after industry warned of factory shutdowns within weeks as fuel prices spiral upwards.In an emergency conference call with energy intensive industries, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was warned that electricity costs five times their normal level were “not sustainable” for a host of companies – some of which risk irreparable damage to facilities if they are forced to turn the power off.Meanwhile, in an indication of growing concern in Downing Street about shortages in the shops at Christmas, Boris Johnson appointed a supply chain tsar to try to ensure the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOXBusiness

What's causing energy prices to spike?

Energy prices are spiking around the world, with the cost of oil, natural gas and coal climbing rapidly in recent months, roiling markets and raising concerns about the broader effect on the global recovery from the pandemic. Oil prices surged again this week, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures,...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Shipping#Ships#Emissions Trading#Cargill Inc
The Independent

Energy crisis: Industry calls for small business price cap amid warnings of factory shutdown within days

A price cap protecting customers from a predicted sharp rise in energy prices is not fit for purpose, suppliers have said. Soaring gas prices have seen nine domestic energy firms go out of business, forcing 1.7 million customers to find new energy providers at higher rates. Energy firms have warned that suppliers going bust will lead to households being hit with higher energy costs. They also labelled the energy price cap “too good to be true.” Paul Richards, the chief executive of Together Energy, which he said was currently recording losses, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The price cap...
SMALL BUSINESS
krwg.org

Get Ready To Wait: The State Of The Supply Chain

Commentary: Have you been notified that the delivery of a product you ordered is being delayed? Or have you gone to a store and seen a “temporarily out of stock” sign on a shelf? These inventory issues are most likely being caused by the delay in cargo arriving from Asia to West Coast ports. On top of the delays, freight costs have skyrocketed. According to the Maritime Executive Magazine, “With global demand remaining high for the container carriers, long-term contracted ocean freight rates stand at a remarkable 85.5 percent higher than a year ago.”
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Industry leaders warn factories could stop production due to energy costs

Industry leaders have warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, and Gareth Stace from UK Steel attended a meeting with the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis on Friday afternoon.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.Every minute that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
WTHI

A global energy crisis is coming. There's no quick fix

Astronomical increases in natural gas prices. Skyrocketing coal costs. Predictions of $100 oil. A global energy crunch caused by weather and a resurgence in demand is getting worse, stirring alarm ahead of the winter, when more energy is needed to light and heat homes. Governments around the world are trying to limit the impact on consumers, but acknowledge they may not be able to prevent bills spiking.
TRAFFIC
TechCrunch

Tracking CO2 emissions for supply chains leads Normative to a €10M fund raise

Perhaps that’s why Normative, an emissions “accounting engine”. which can track supply chain emissions, has now raised €10 million from a clutch of European and U.S. climate tech funds. The round was led by 2150 and ETF Partners, but also includes new investors Chris Sacca’s Lowercarbon Capital, while existing investors ByFounders and Luminar Ventures also participated.
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

Dollar Tree Increases Price Point Due to Prolonged Supply Chain Issues

When Dollar Tree last week said it would begin rolling out price points above $1 on more items, executives said it was meant to help the retailer introduce new products and meet more customer needs — which, in today’s reality, means the buck isn’t strong enough to combat the discount retailer’s supply and labor issues.
RETAIL
workboat.com

Shipping industry has plan to deliver net zero CO2 emissions by 2050

The International Chamber of Shipping has submitted plans to the industry’s UN regulator, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), detailing urgent measures which governments must take to help the industry achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. The new net zero target and action plan was welcomed by Canadian ship operators...
INDUSTRY
civilbeat.org

Pacific Nations Want To Reduce Carbon Emissions In The Shipping Industry

Pacific nations have been joined by their vulnerable Asian counterparts in a call to decarbonize the shipping industry by 2050. Eleven climate-vulnerable Asian nations endorsed the Climate Vulnerable Forum’s call to the International Maritime Organization, which includes a $100 carbon levy on shipping companies by 2025. Kiribati, the Republic of...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy