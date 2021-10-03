Business news in brief: Collier Drug Store on Dickson recognized for helping Medicare patients
Collier Drug Store on Dickson Street in Fayetteville has been recognized as a gold level pathway to Medicare pharmacy by FDS Amplicare and HealthPlanOne. FDS Amplicare and HealthPlanOne recognized 100 pharmacies nationwide for providing support to Medicare patients during annual open enrollment. HealthPlanOne is a Medicare and health insurance sales and marketing organization. FDS Amplicare provides software products and services to pharmacies.www.arkansasonline.com
