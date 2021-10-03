Man And Woman Shot During Car Chase On Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 68-year-old man was shot and robbed inside a bathroom at a McDonald’s in Chatham on Saturday morning. According to Chicago Police, the man was shot in the right leg by another man, who then took the victim’s belongings. Police did not provide the name of the business, located in the 0-99 block of East 87th Street. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the robbery happened at the McDonald’s on that block. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. According to police dispatch reports, the suspected robber got on a northbound CTA red line train carrying a Nike bag. No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

