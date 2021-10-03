CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man And Woman Shot During Car Chase On Near North Side

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot and wounded during a pursuit through the Cabrini-Green neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, and a woman who happened to be driving nearby was also shot. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Robbed Inside Bathroom In McDonald’s In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 68-year-old man was shot and robbed inside a bathroom at a McDonald’s in Chatham on Saturday morning. According to Chicago Police, the man was shot in the right leg by another man, who then took the victim’s belongings. Police did not provide the name of the business, located in the 0-99 block of East 87th Street. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the robbery happened at the McDonald’s on that block. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. According to police dispatch reports, the suspected robber got on a northbound CTA red line train carrying a Nike bag. No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
KVAL

Sheriff: Woman shot man who strangled her during domestic dispute

MARCOLA, Ore. - A woman shot a man who strangled her and attempted to hit her with a bar duing a domestic dispute Tuesday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded at 4:21 p.m. to a report of a dispute and shooting at a home on Log Creek Road north of Marcola.
MARCOLA, OR
CBS Philly

Suspect Wanted For Allegedly Knocking Woman Unconscious On Center City Street Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, Eyewitness News reported a video of a woman being attacked in Center City, and now police say the suspect is in custody. Police say 37-year-old Charles Holmes has been arrested, and the victim is crediting police and Eyewitness News. Security video shows a man rushing up to a woman before it appears he punches her in her face. She falls to the ground as he runs away. It happened at 21st and Walnut Streets in Center City late at night back on Sept. 30. Within hours of Eyewitness News’s story airing Thursday, police say officers recognized the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN News

52-year-old woman shot, killed while driving car in North Austin

CHICAGO — A 52-year-old woman was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while driving inside her car in North Austin.  Since Saturday, nearly two dozen people have been shot across Chicago. According to police, the victim, who was shot in the back, crashed her vehicle into a home on North Long Avenue. People in the area tell WGN the woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

35-year-old man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Auburn Gresham community area Monday morning during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the 35-year-old man had gotten into an argument with a 38-year-old man inside a residence in the 700 block of West 77th Place at approximately 12:45 […]
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman chases down man in car after fight, police say

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two people are behind bars after a fight and car chase Saturday morning. The University of Illinois Police Department says Leslie Montenegro, 21, of Savoy, was pulled over a little after 4 a.m. near Kirby Avenue and Valley Road in Champaign. She was pulled over due...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fox29.com

Police: Man, 29, shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is dead after gunfire breaks out in North Philadelphia. According to officials, the 29-year-old victim was found shot multiple times on the 700 block of Fairmount Wednesday, just after 6:30 in the evening. Police rushed him to Jefferson Hospital where he succumbed to his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKBN

1 man shot on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were called out to Youngstown’s south side around 3 p.m. Saturday on reports of a man shot. There was a large police presence and ambulance at the corner of Rush Boulevard and East Dewey Avenue. Police confirmed that there was one man shot in the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WIBC.com

Man Shot And Killed On The East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on the near-northeast side Wednesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2100 block of East 30th Street just after 8:00 p.m. That is just west of the intersection of North Keystone Avenue and East 30th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Philly

Police: 48-Year-Old Man Expected To Survive After Being Shot 7 Times In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is expected to survive after being shot seven times in South Philadelphia. The shooting happened on Pierce Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say the 48-year-old man was shot five times in the leg and twice in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Police are still searching for a suspect and motive behind the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

2 men, 1 woman injured in triple shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Three people have been hospitalized after an overnight triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Police responded to a shooting Sunday at approximately 11:05 p.m. outside the 700 block of E Hunting Park Avenue while on routine patrol. When they arrived on the scene, they observed a number of people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Man, 21, Shot Multiple Times In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized following a Friday morning shooting in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. The shooting victim showed up at an area hospital about 8:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Baltimore Police Department. At last check, the unnamed man was listed in stable condition. While investigating the case, police determined the 21-year-old was wounded in a shooting near Pembridge and West Garrison avenues. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD

