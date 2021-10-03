Man And Woman Shot During Car Chase On Near North Side

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized following a Friday morning shooting in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
The shooting victim showed up at an area hospital about 8:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
At last check, the unnamed man was listed in stable condition.
While investigating the case, police determined the 21-year-old was wounded in a shooting near Pembridge and West Garrison avenues.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
