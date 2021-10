Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Matchup Preview (10/3/21) The Chiefs are coming off a second-straight loss, the first time they have lost two games in a row since October 2019. It was an uncharacteristic game for them in many ways, primarily in terms of the mistakes they made – they had four turnovers in the game. Kansas City’s defense has some issues it needs to work out, but it was more surprising to see Patrick Mahomes struggle to maintain long drives and keep possession of the football. The Eagles are also coming off a primetime loss to the Cowboys in which they had 13 penalties and converted just 33% of their third-down attempts. Both of these teams will be looking for a bounce-back in this game.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO