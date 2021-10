Three years in a row, Boston College football has made the trek down to Death Valley to take on Clemson. Three years in a row, the Eagles have faced a cacophony of noise at one of the loudest stadiums in the country. Three years in a row, they’ve taken the long plane ride home with a devastating loss looming over their heads. The 2021 iteration saw a last-minute miracle drive turn into a third year of heartbreak on the road thanks to a simple fumbled snap. Clemson (3–2, 2–1 Atlantic Coast) has made a habit of toppling BC’s high hopes, and the Tigers kept it up, taking home a 19–13 win over BC (4–1, 0–1).

