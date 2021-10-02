Redistricting Requires Our Attention
The state of Wisconsin needs impartial redistricting. We also need people who fully understand the process and nuance of map drawing to be engaged. After all, redistricting was created to ensure that our state legislature and congressional districts reflect the diversity of our population in Wisconsin. Federal law, further, requires that redistricting must comply with the Voting Rights Act to ensure that minority populations have a voice in our government and have an opportunity elect people who mirror our communities.milwaukeecourieronline.com
Comments / 2