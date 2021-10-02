From Jim Crow to James E. Crow, Esquire: White Supremacy is Still Holding On

America is slowly, but surely, becoming more diverse. This has been confirmed for years by census statisticians and has created a wave of panic for some whites who are afraid of living in a majority BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Color) country. This level of alarm is evidenced by legislation presented in statehouses across the country. Bills aimed at restricting access to the ballot box, redistricting, restrictions to reproductive health care and even how subjects can be taught in schools. The panic reminds me of a statement made by Rev. William Barber, where he said, “we no longer fight Jim Crow, we’re fighting ‘James E. Crow. Esq.’”—meaning the Jim Crow of the segregated South has now rebranded himself. The bills passed by the Wisconsin legislature last week are evidence of this.