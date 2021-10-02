CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

From Jim Crow to James E. Crow, Esquire: White Supremacy is Still Holding On

By Editorials
milwaukeecourieronline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica is slowly, but surely, becoming more diverse. This has been confirmed for years by census statisticians and has created a wave of panic for some whites who are afraid of living in a majority BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Color) country. This level of alarm is evidenced by legislation presented in statehouses across the country. Bills aimed at restricting access to the ballot box, redistricting, restrictions to reproductive health care and even how subjects can be taught in schools. The panic reminds me of a statement made by Rev. William Barber, where he said, “we no longer fight Jim Crow, we’re fighting ‘James E. Crow. Esq.’”—meaning the Jim Crow of the segregated South has now rebranded himself. The bills passed by the Wisconsin legislature last week are evidence of this.

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Comments / 162

Edward Blancett
7d ago

The Fatal Flaw in the Justice Far Left's narrative is they're trying to say the Normal Black Experience is THIS and the Normal White Experience is THAT. Sorry. Life doesn't work like that. Individual experiences in 2021 dictate what a person goes through. Not race. Not for a long time. So to say White people in general benefit from what's really a Rich People's Club is Ludicrous. No Generational Wealth. No Free Passes. No Automatically get the job unless you're Highly Qualified. My Generation, Generation X did it Ourselves. I knew NO ONE who didn't have to work Hard and didn't start from Scratch.

Reply(1)
23
Robert Fisher
7d ago

The Democrats are the party.of Jim Crow and here we are years later and the Democrats cannot exist or function without racism and racebaiting..

Reply
10
Barnacle Bill
7d ago

No such thing as white supremacy! I’m in my late 60’s and I have never even herd of (by name), seen or been close to a white supremacy person. I’m sure there are a few out there just like there are transgenders, and other freaks, but these articles make it sound like we are being invaded by… Stop dividing America.

Reply(2)
13
Related
Reader's Digest

How to Respond When Someone Says “All Lives Matter”

Conversations about race are difficult even in the best of times. But over this past contentious year, Americans—both White and BIPOC—have argued over different perspectives on race relations, including whether Critical Race Theory should be taught in schools, how prevalent institutional racism actually is, whether there can be voting-rights restrictions, and the idea of police reform. But few issues are more polarizing than the language people use in their conversations about how to stop racism or whether racism even exists. That’s why you’ve probably heard the slogan “Black Lives Matter” countered with the phrase “All Lives Matter.”
SOCIETY
Nashville Scene

White Supremacy: America's Long-Running Pyramid Scheme

Remember back to Charlottesville when the racists were chanting “Jews will not replace us"? I think a lot of people shrugged this off because they didn’t know how to take it seriously. Obviously, Jews aren’t going to become the dominant strand of white people. Most white people aren’t familiar enough...
NASHVILLE, TN
wschronicle.com

Commentary: Black lives matter. We must change America.

There is a pervasive sickness in America and it is called white supremacy and systemic racism. These ideologies are invisible and many Americans now believe that success has nothing to do with the color of an individual’s skin. Discrimination no longer exists and everyone has the same opportunities. It is...
SOCIETY
Columbus Dispatch

Is 'white fragility' and other anti-racism language too harsh?

Before its season four finale, "Grown-ish," the Gen Z college-focused spinoff of "Black-ish," aired two episodes that centered on police shootings of unarmed Black men. The Aug. 5 episode is titled "A Boy is a Gun" and the follow-up, "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See," delves into the sensitive topic of white fragility, a theory posited by scholar Robin DiAngelo.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
JSTOR Daily

Teaching Black Women’s Self-Care during Jim Crow

In August of 1925, a parade of 30,000 unmasked Ku Klux Klan members proudly marched down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. as a public statement of its power and so-called patriotism. The Washington Post called it “one of the greatest demonstrations this city has ever known.” Countless white residents cheered along the sidelines of the massive parade. The scene symbolized the deepening hostility many white Americans held toward African American World War I veterans returning to the US after fighting abroad. The national aggression against them manifested in a significant uptick in lynching and conveyed the volatile nature of American racism.
SOCIETY
Michigan Capitol Confidential

'All White People Are Invested In And Collude With Racism,' Says Author of MEA Book Club Selection

The Michigan Education Association’s Center for Leadership & Learning Book Studies currently lists three book recommendations for participants to choose from: “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, “How to Be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi, and “Safe is Not Enough – Better Schools for LGBTQ Students” by Michael Sadowski. “White...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Whites#Bipoc#Gop
SFGate

Multiracial Americans could represent America's future, some say

Tony Luna was once again being asked to choose one of his racial identities over the other. He firmly believed in the anti-racism training his workplace was offering. But the instructor told him he had to pick a group for the program - either the one for White people, or the one for people of color.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The defacing of NYC’s George Floyd statue shows that disregard for Black bodies is as American as burgers and beer

For the second time this year, a statue of George Floyd was vandalised in New York. A memorial statue of a man who lost his life to police brutality, to nine long minutes with a knee on his neck as he begged for breath and mercy over an alleged fake $20 bill, has been covered in blue paint by an unnamed vandal. And for what purpose? What is gained by defacing the image, the honour of a Black man who died at the hands of the state?As much as I wish I could say this surprises me, it doesn’t. We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

Black Women Calling Out Racism in White Sororities

Natalie Wilson and a few other Black sorority members claim that racism in their respective chapters are not unique. Claims of racism in white sororities and fraternities aren’t a new issue. Both have made headlines for their apparent racist antics, parties, and membership selection over the years. There have been instances where members were outed for wearing blackface, dressing as mammies or slaves, and were alleged to not give bids to women of color.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
culturemap.com

American Indian Worldview and the Concept of Rights

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Rothko Chapel will host a dialogue between Tink Tinker and Dina Gilio-Whitaker, moderated by Suzanne Benally, exploring the concept of rights for the American Indian people.
SOCIETY
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Supreme Court taking aim at lawless Biden

Joe Biden has persistently and purposely reversed effective border policies implemented by former President Trump to pursue a radical, open border, pro-amnesty agenda. Thankfully for families and communities, the rule of law is standing in his way. Last month, the Supreme Court delivered a stinging blow to Joe Biden’s agenda...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Blames ‘White Women’ Who Voted Republican for ‘Ridiculous’ Abortion Laws

Tiffany Cross singled out white women on Saturday’s The Cross Connection for putting “conservative” anti-abortion politicians in office at the state level. In her recurring segment Make It Make Sense, the MSNBC host takes and answers submitted video questions for her show. In this case, the question “is about the rush to pass anti-abortion laws,” she said.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy