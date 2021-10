David and Duana Huerter of St. Benedict are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katie Huerter, to Justin Allen, son of Steve and Aleta Allen of Holton. The future bride is the granddaughter of Burton Huerter of Overland Park, the late Colette Huerter, Duane and Diana Drew of Bucyrus and the late RoseMarie Drew.

HOLTON, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO