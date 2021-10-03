20-50-100 Years Ago — Oct. 3

Announcement has been made by the Maryland Motor Machine Co., this city, of the purchase of the Victory Garage at Emmitsburg. The property will be operated as a first-class garage and service station with a complete stock of accessories and parts for standard makes of cars. Additions will be made from time to time in a number of nearby towns, and the station will be operated in a chain with the main offices at the present location, handling the Nash and Chevrolet cars, also Transport Trucks.