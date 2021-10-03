North Central Football vs. Carroll 10.02.21
North Central Football improved to 4-0 on the season with a commanding victory on the road vs Carroll University. For their second road trip of the season, the North Central College Cardinals football team traveled to Waukesha, Wisconsin and Carroll University for a CCIW clash looking to move to 4-0 and maintain their number-one ranking. The Pioneers, who the Cardinals defeated 62-3 back in 2019, entered the game 2-1 hoping to spring a surprise.www.nctv17.com
