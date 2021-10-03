CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Central Football vs. Carroll 10.02.21

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Central Football improved to 4-0 on the season with a commanding victory on the road vs Carroll University. For their second road trip of the season, the North Central College Cardinals football team traveled to Waukesha, Wisconsin and Carroll University for a CCIW clash looking to move to 4-0 and maintain their number-one ranking. The Pioneers, who the Cardinals defeated 62-3 back in 2019, entered the game 2-1 hoping to spring a surprise.

Nic Rummell Terrific Tackles

Nic Rummell terrific tackles highlighted a strong North Central College defensive performance against Carroll University. We have a bit of a two-for-one this week to highlight some praise-worth tackles by Sophomore cornerback Nick Rummell, first this great open field stop to bring down the Carroll receiver for a loss of one yard and set up third down and long.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Jeff Thorne on His Team and His Son’s

Jeff Thorne discusses his Cardinals’ dominance against Carroll and rooting on his son Payton at Michigan State. Once again, after conceding a score on the opening drive of the game the Cardinals defense pitched a shutout the rest of the way. In their last three games, they have allowed zero combined points in the second, third and fourth quarters.
NAPERVILLE, IL
