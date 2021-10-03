“Interview with the Vampire” Series Starts Filming in December

AMC is adapting Interview with the Vampire into a TV series. This will be the second screen adaptation of Anne Rice’s bestselling novel after the 1994 film of the same name. Director Alan Taylor told Collider that he will begin filming Interview with the Vampire series in December 2021. He also said that AMC owns the rights to all of Anne Rice’s works. Taylor is known for directing Thor: The Dark World and several episodes of Game of Thrones. He recently received praise for directing The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel film to The Sopranos.