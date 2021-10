TOWAMENCIN >> Things are starting to look – and sound – more and more familiar for the North Penn boys and girls water polo teams. “Last year, not having that many fans in the stands (due to the pandemic), it was quiet and awkward when you scored,” the Knights’ Bobby Freece said with a smile. “But now you have kids from the school showing up and it just makes the environment 10 times better, and it makes us play better because we know we have people supporting us from the back. And it makes everyone happier and it’s a more eventful game.”

SOUDERTON, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO