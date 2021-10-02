CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Well-known Innovation Quotes To Influence You

The companies that can afford to do standard research (and also can’t pay for not to) are ones that dominate their markets. … It’s cheap insurance, considering that stopping working to do fundamental research assurances that the next major development will certainly be possessed by someone else. Scientific research tells...

investing.com

Crypto Community Says EverGrow Coin is the Next Shiba Inu

Crypto Community Says EverGrow Coin is the Next Shiba Inu. The crypto community said the EverGrow coin is the next big thing in the crypto space. Some crypto analysts and experts compared the coin to Shiba Inu, Safemoon and more. Shiba Inu, Safemoon, and Baby Dogecoin seem to have a...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Shropshire Star

Oxford jab creator says vaccine development has gone ‘backwards’

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert says her team is struggling to raise money to develop vaccines against already known diseases. Lessons have not been learnt from the coronavirus pandemic in the need to properly fund the development of vaccines into other infectious diseases, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
AFP

Trio win Nobel Economics Prize for 'natural experiments'

Three US-based academics on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize for research on the labour market using "natural experiments", or observational studies, that have revolutionised empirical research in the field, the jury said. The three laureates "have revolutionised empirical work in economics.
ECONOMY
ScienceAlert

AI Analysis of 100,000 Climate Studies Reveals How Massive The Crisis Already Is

Some problems are so big, you can't really see them. Climate change is the perfect example. The basics are simple: the climate is heating up due to fossil fuel use. But the nitty gritty is so vast and complicated that our understanding of it is always evolving. Evolving so rapidly, in fact, that it's basically impossible for humans to keep up. "Since the first assessment report (AR) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 1990, we estimate that the number of studies relevant to observed climate impacts published per year has increased by more than two orders of magnitude," scientists...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Space exploration should aim for peace, collaboration and co-operation, not war and competition

When the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1 in 1957, it represented humanity’s first significant foray into the cosmos. Our imagination was opened to the wonder and lure of space for human endeavour as science fiction suddenly became science fact. A space arms race? At the time, the prevailing Cold War mentality contributed to suspicion and fear about what it meant to be in space, and resulted in the military roots of space technology and applications. John F. Kennedy famously stated that “if the Soviets control space they can control the earth, as in past centuries the nation that controlled the seas dominated...
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

If you want to support the health and wellness of kids, stop focusing on their weight

Since the pandemic started, people of all ages have gained weight. At the same time, the rate at which youth and young adults are seeking treatment for eating disorders, particularly anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorder, has increased. While the reasons for these changes are complex, pandemic-related stress and weight bias – the belief that a thin body is good and healthy, while a large body is bad and unhealthy – are prominent contributors. As researchers who study health behaviors and are also parents of young children, we often see health research and health initiatives that place a disproportionate emphasis...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s space venture Blue Origin plagued by ‘toxic’ atmosphere and ‘bro culture’, employees claim

Several employees have warned Blue Origin that the work culture at the Jeff Bezos-owned space venture is dysfunctional and toxic, and is holding the company back from success.A Washington Post report, which was based on interviews with more than 20 current and former Blue Origin employees and others with close ties to the company, describes a workplace with “systemic” problems, a “loss of trust in Blue’s leadership” and a “toxic culture.”One former employee described management as having an “authoritarian bro culture,” and reported condescension and harassment towards women. In 2019, the company fired its head of recruiting after employees...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Hit hard by the pandemic, researchers expect its impacts to linger for years

The impacts of COVID-19 on Australian university researchers are likely to have consequences for research productivity and quality for many years to come. According to an online survey of academics at the University of Canberra between November 2020 and February 2021, they have deep concerns about their ability to undertake research during the pandemic and the flow-on effects of this. The findings are consistent with those of Research Australia from research in 2020 and 2021 and suggest Australia’s research sector will take a substantive hit from COVID-19. The knowledge produced by university research generates an estimated 10% of Australia’s GDP....
COLLEGES
networksasia.net

160 Confidence Quotes

Despite your age, history, occupation or body type, you’re worth it, and YOU are unbelievable just the means you are. If you require a suggestion, review this checklist of confidence quotes from the the fiercest women throughout background, as well as be reminded that it existed the whole time. Improving your self-confidence level is important to living as gladly as possible. So delight in these quotes regarding self-esteem, and then work every day to boost your positive thinking and actions as you Develop Your Ideal Life. When you need an additional dose of positivity, appreciation journaling with this workbook and also journal bundle can help. The amazing thing is that gratefulness and self-confidence often go hand-in-hand when it concerns improving your life, aiding you feel much better regarding on your own and whatever around you.
HEALTH

