Lockheed Martin Ventures and NTT Docomo Ventures Invest in TileDB, Inc. to Advance Their Universal Database

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2021) - Zoic Capital: A Venture Capital Team claims its investment strategy in life sciences and MedTech shall revolutionize the world of venture funding. Zoic Capital is a venture firm like no other. The company's founder, Neal Mody, previously founded Ambature--a materials science company. Founded based in a space most had never heard of, based on an idea written on a cocktail napkin, the company's patent portfolio has grown to a value of over $400 million. Using a unique IP strategy they began with filing 3,400 patent claims in the field of superconductors and own over half the patents in the field today. Armed with this experience, they decided to add value at crucial inflection points to founders, by starting a venture fund, Zoic Capital. With Zoic, they honed in on the untapped market of med tech in the US and Canada, investing at the seed stage for devices that they believe will become widespread.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO