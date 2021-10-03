Labor Day Weekend proved perfect for planting party!

When I decided to put together an autumn planting party to turn my unsightly front yard into a more attractive venue, it was — to my mind — a “done deal.”. My first mistake was not to realize that my chosen planting weekend was Labor Day! I make my plans and pound the computer keys oblivious to such niceties and am then amazed at myself later. Regardless, long-time pal and gardener supreme, Barb Pressler, helped me with the shopping and selection of (mostly) native hardy (and hopefully deer-proof) flowering perennials and grasses, later (on her own) purchasing and delivering another trove of potted, ready-to-plant fall-bloomers. A partial list follows (in no particular order!):