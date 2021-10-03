CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Labor Day Weekend proved perfect for planting party!

By VALLE NOVAK Contributing Writer
Bonner County Daily Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I decided to put together an autumn planting party to turn my unsightly front yard into a more attractive venue, it was — to my mind — a “done deal.”. My first mistake was not to realize that my chosen planting weekend was Labor Day! I make my plans and pound the computer keys oblivious to such niceties and am then amazed at myself later. Regardless, long-time pal and gardener supreme, Barb Pressler, helped me with the shopping and selection of (mostly) native hardy (and hopefully deer-proof) flowering perennials and grasses, later (on her own) purchasing and delivering another trove of potted, ready-to-plant fall-bloomers. A partial list follows (in no particular order!):

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
orangeobserver.com

Fall plant sale this weekend in Gotha

The Historic Nehrling Gardens fall plant sale will display a variety of tropical and native plants. Nehrling Gardens is hosting its Historic Nehrling Gardens fall plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2267 Hempel Ave., Gotha. The sale will feature a variety of tropical plants, such...
GOTHA, FL
newscentermaine.com

Now is the perfect time to plant grass or overseed your lawn

YARMOUTH, Maine — Is your lawn looking a little patchy? Is the grass a little thin and losing a battle with weeds for space? Now is the time to tackle the problem because it's the perfect time to plant grass. Fall promotes rooting. It's not as hot, there is more...
YARMOUTH, ME
West Hawaii Today

October’s plant of the month: Mock orange perfect for gardeners with limited place

For gardeners with limited space, a hearty shrub or small tree that produces fragrant blossoms nearly year-round might be a good choice. Mock orange fills that bill. A member of the rutaceae (citrus) family, this plant produces flowers throughout the year that are citrus-like in appearance and fragrance. It also produces a small red fruit, but it is not edible.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
charlottemagazine.com

ITINERARY: This Weekend Escape to Columbia Is Perfect for Families

Nestled in the heart of South Carolina, Columbia is close enough for a hassle-free family trip but far enough away to feel totally fresh. This autumn, shake off school and work and escape to this charming capital less than two hours from uptown Charlotte. We’ve rounded up family-friendly favorites for a relaxing, engaging, and delicious weekend away.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Ardmoreite

Ardmore Beautification Council to host plant swap this weekend

The Ardmore Beautification Council will be teaming up with the Carter County Master Gardners this weekend for an annual plant swap. Participants are asked to bring out any outdoor or indoor plants that they have too much of in order to give or trade with other participants. The event is set to take place at the Marketplace on Broadway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9.
ARDMORE, OK
jackcentral.org

Lumberjacks show their green thumb at the planting party

On a cloudy September afternoon, plants of different colors and shapes were brought to pop-up tables around campus. As temperatures begin to change into the cooler weather of autumn, students were ready to engage with one another, shop around and add some greenery to their lives. NAU’s Lumberjack Activities Board...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox5atlanta.com

Fall is the perfect time to plant trees

The cool fall weather is more enjoyable for you and less stressful for new plants. Pike Nurseries in Buckhead talks about what you need to know before you plant some trees in time for fall.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Plant#Helenium#Russian
Bonner County Daily Bee

October’s beauty belies its warning of winter

October’s fabled “Bright blue weather” is truly my favorite time of the year. But as the headline says — it carries the warning of oncoming cold and it’s time for a bevy of small and/or large garden/landscape activities. I’ll address them in a series of informative suggestions that will hopefully cover any unfinished business you have in your surroundings.
ENVIRONMENT
99.9 The Point

How to Have the Perfect Fort Collins Halloween Weekend

Halloween falls on Sunday this year so why not make it a 'Hallloweekend' in the Choice City? We have an itinerary all laid out for you. Halloween ranks high on the list as the 'most fun' holidays of the year. You don't have to visit relatives that you'd rather not, you don't have to purchase any presents, but you do get to dress up in whacky clothes and eat sugary treats.
FORT COLLINS, CO
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

6 Perfect Fall Family Day or Weekend Trips from Greenville, SC

Are you planning a fall day trip from Greenville? Fall is my absolute favorite time of year to take day trips or weekend adventures with my kids because of all the incredible beauty in the mountains and the cooler temps. It’s just ideal. So we compiled this list of pretty amazing (if we do say so ourselves) day trips that you could make into an overnight if that’s something you and your family or significant other are looking for.
GREENVILLE, SC
Only In Tennessee

These 7 Small Towns In Tennessee Are The Perfect Destinations For A Quaint Weekend Day Trip

Whether you’re from the Volunteer State or simply visiting, there’s something special about the small towns in Tennessee. You’re bound to be greeted with pure southern hospitality and grace, not to mention some of the best food and truly iconic American history. From East to West, there’s plenty for everyone in these small towns across […] The post These 7 Small Towns In Tennessee Are The Perfect Destinations For A Quaint Weekend Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Bonner County Daily Bee

LPOHS announces wood raffle

Winter is coming and it's time to ask yourself, "Do I have enough firewood?" If you're not sure, Lake Pend Oreille High School's annual firewood raffle could be the answer. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Stop by the office to purchase your chance to win some wood. Proceeds will benefit the senior class. Pictured, from left, are Josiah Holub, Ben Rasor, Madisyn Brauer, Brian Lord, Autumn Green and Hanah Donaldson.
SANDPOINT, ID
thesuffieldobserver.com

A Perfect Weekend for Suffield On The Green

Everyone pulled together like a well-tuned orchestra to deliver a fabulous 50th Suffield on the Green and Craft Fair! Crowds came out in droves, happy to see this tradition continue. Once again, Suffield Music presented a variety of music to entertain fair goers. The crowds found all the traditional favorite foods, and fair fun was further spiced up with the addition of volleyball, balloon twisting and an Interactive Circus all weekend:
SUFFIELD, CT
On Milwaukee

Weekend block parties pour new and special beers

A pair of South Side block parties this weekend will find some interesting, limited edition collaboration brews on tap as well as some new releases. On Friday, Oct. 1 from 4 until 10 p.m. Love, Milwaukee will take place at the Lincoln Warehouse, 2018 S. 1st St., in Bay View.
MILWAUKEE, WI
leadercourier-times.com

50th class reunion held over Labor Day

Twenty students graduated from Jefferson High School in 1971. Nine of the them gathered Labor Day weekend in Jefferson to celebrate 50 years. It started with a backyard BBQ, an outdoor dinner the next evening by the river at Crave and finished the evening on the Rooftop at the Warrior Hotel. Many happy memories were shared as they realized how fortunate they were to have grown up in such a wonderful little town of Jefferson.
JEFFERSON, SD
McSweeney's

The Perfect Cocktails for Your Perimenopause Party

Garnish with an olive and a dab of K-Y jelly. Protect yourself before you wreck yourself. 10x magnifying mirror sold separately. You there in the Wham! concert T-shirt, that’s who. Sloe Gin Frizz. Perfect for higher humidity and lowered shits to give. Southern Comfort Before Fashion. Easy and breezy. You...
DRINKS
theatlanta100.com

Abingdon, Virginia: perfect weekend getaway

Just five hours from Atlanta, Abingdon is a perfect getaway for a long weekend. Here are just a few of the things you can do. • Stay at the historic Martha Washington Inn, which has a spa, restaurant, indoor pool, children’s play area, tennis and pickleball courts, and 18-hole mini golf course.
ABINGDON, VA
breezejmu.org

6 fundamental stops for the perfect Family Weekend tour

With the cool October air and anticipation of midterm exams comes the age-old JMU tradition of Family Weekend. For freshmen and upperclassmen alike, Family Weekend provides students with the perfect chance to flaunt Harrisonburg and show their visiting loved ones how Dukes really roll. However, with such limited time, it...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy