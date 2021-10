To strengthen civics education, we need a Wisconsin Civics Advisory Council. An understanding of civics – of the rights and duties of citizens – is essential to a well-functioning democracy. That means the effective teaching of civics is also essential. We want our children to grow up to be engaged citizens, to be critical consumers of information, to be actively involved in the civil discourse of this state and nation, to understand and participate in the processes of government, and to vote. Let’s strengthen our commitment to civics education in Wisconsin by honoring the process of democracy, and the independent and nonpartisan nature of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. We do this by creating the Wisconsin Civics Advisory Council.

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO