As of a week ago we know that Peter Daszak from EcoHealth Alliance and others shopped a grant proposal around to DARPA and other places that sought to modify the cleavage site of SARS-CoVr in bats in China and fuse it with proteins that can bind to human ACE2 receptors. They then wanted to spray this virus into caves in China, collect samples, and send them to labs in Wuhan to study them. It was rejected on safety and ethics grounds and said they had no information on its dangerous to the local population or the ability for new viruses to spread.