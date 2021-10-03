CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
RAY'S PICKS: Suspenseful 'Skies' worth rediscovering

By RAY IVEY
Bryan College Station Eagle
 7 days ago

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. “Dark Skies” (2013): It’s only eight years old, but it seems this little suspense gem is already completely forgotten. The underrated Keri Russell and Josh Hamilton star as very regular parents whose family is besieged by increasingly bizarre incidents in and around their house. Who is behind it? Or worse ... what is behind it? I don’t want to give it away, but if you watch and listen carefully, you may catch and see many tributes to other famous films in this genre. “Dark Skies” is worth rediscovering!

RAY'S PICKS: Standout performances lift 'Dear John'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. “Dear John” (2010): Gird your loins, I’m recommending a Nicholas Sparks movie! To be fair, it’s happened once before (2004’s “The Notebook”). This time, the sudsy drama stars Amanda Seyfried as a beach girl who wants to build homes for poor people, and Channing Tatum as an idealistic soldier. When war separates them, they pledge to continue their love through letters. Well, they don’t expect to be apart as long as what ends up happening. Can their love stand the test of time? Besides the leads, there are two standout performances: Richard Jenkins as Tatum’s father, and Henry Thomas as the friend who eventually becomes his rival. Perhaps having talented Swedish director Lasse Hallström at the helm lifted this film into the decent latitudes.
‘No Time to Die’: Daniel Craig Makes Surprise Visit to Movie Theater

Those turning out Thursday night to see one of the first showings of No Time to Die at the AMC theater in Burbank, California, were treated to a surprise visit from 007 himself. Or rather, actor Daniel Craig and co-star Rami Malek. No Time to Die — marking Craig’s fifth and final turn playing the big screen’s most famous spy — was the first of numerous Hollywood tentpoles whose release was delayed again and again due to the pandemic. MGM and EON Productions waited until they could open the tentpole exclusively in cinemas — even though it meant holding off for more...
Saban Films Buys Survival Thriller ‘Borrego’ Starring Lucy Hale (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired U.S., Canadian and Spanish rights to the survival thriller “Borrego” from writer and director Jesse Harris. The film stars Lucy Hale (“Truth or Dare,” “Pretty Little Liars”), Nicholas Gonzalez (“The Good Doctor,” “Narcos”), Olivia Trujillo (“Vivo,” “For All Mankind”) and Leynar Gómez (“Narcos,” “Towards the Battle”). Hale also serves as an executive producer on the film alongside Tucci & Company, Garrett Patten, Frank Harris and Michael Gooch. “Borrego” follows Elly (Hale), a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species, and is kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule (Gómez) after...
‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ Ordered at Netflix, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp to Return

Netflix has ordered “That ’90s Show,” a spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show,” Variety has learned. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series, are set to return in “That ’90s Show.” Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will be a multi-cam sitcom like the original. In the new series, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the...
Dakota Johnson And Jessie Buckley Spotlight “Raw And Unnerving Honesty” Of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ – Contenders London

The Lost Daughter stars Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley have spotlighted the “raw and unnerving honesty” of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming Elena Ferrante adaptation, her directorial debut. The pair of A-listers feature alongside Olivia Colman in the Netflix film and they heaped praise on the atmosphere created by Gyllenhaal at today’s Deadline Contenders London. “Often as a female actor you are trying to be ‘something’, something enticing, attractive or sexy or whatever –  it can be boring,” said Johnson. “But this was really raw, open and messy. It felt so human, like the truth of being a human woman.” Buckley described the film as “unnervingly raw...
French Oscar Hopeful ‘Happening’ To Hold North American Premiere at Chicago Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Audrey Diwan’s “Happening,” one of the three shortlisted films to represent France for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, will make its North American premiere at the Chicago Film Festival as part of the Global Currants and Women in Cinema program on Saturday, Oct. 17. “Happening” (L’événement) had its world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival, winning the Golden Lion, making Diwan one of only five women who have ever won since 1949. Just acquired by IFC Films and Film Nation, the film is an adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s eponymous novel that looks back on her experience with abortion when it was...
Sue Grafton's alphabet novels headed to television

A TV adaptation of the late Sue Grafton's million-selling Kinsey Millhone mystery novels, a prospect the author once swore she would return from the dead to prevent, is now the works.A+E Studios announced this week that it had acquired rights to Grafton's alphabet series, with such titles as “A Is for Alibi” and “E Is for Evidence.” Grafton completed 25 Millhone books, through “Y Is for Yesterday,” but died in 2017 before she could write a story for Z.“Sue Grafton is the ultimate storyteller who spent decades entertaining readers through her rich characters and spellbinding mysteries,” Barry Jossen, president...
Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Film ‘Oppenheimer’ Sets 2023 Release, Cillian Murphy to Star

Cillian Murphy has been cast to play J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic for Universal Pictures. Dubbed “the father of the atomic bomb,” the American physicist is the subject of “Oppenheimer,” which is Nolan’s first big studio project after parting ways with Warner Bros. Murphy previously starred for Nolan in films including “Batman Begins,” “Inception,” and Best Picture nominee “Dunkirk.” The $100-million “Oppenheimer” has meanwhile been dated for a wide theatrical release in North American theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023. Like “Dunkirk” and “The Dark Knight,” “Oppenheimer” will be shot on IMAX cameras with...
Steve Carell to Star in FX Comedy From ‘The Americans’ Duo

The Americans showrunners are back at FX, and they’re bringing Steve Carell with them. The Disney-owned basic cable network has handed out a 10-episode order for a half-hour limited series called The Patient, starring The Office alum Carell and written by The Americans showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. The Patient revolves around a psychotherapist who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Carell will play Alexander...
New this week: Coldplay, 'Succession' and 'Halloween Kills'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.MOVIES— Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her best-known role, Laurie Strode, in “Halloween Kills,” in which a mob is inspired to track down Michael Myers to avenge an injured Laurie. David Gordon Green who directed the 2018 “Halloween,” is behind the camera again in this installment that costars Anthony Michael Hall and Judy Greer. If you’re looking for some fresh scares this October, “Halloween Kills” will be available in theaters and streaming on Peacock free for premium subscribers...
Oscars 2022: Best Production Design Predictions

It’s an imaginative race for production design, highlighted by the complex world building of “Dune,” the hand-crafted eclecticism of “The French Dispatch,” the exotic romanticism of “No Time to Die,” the baroque moodiness of “The Power of the Dog,” the childhood nostalgia of “Belfast,” and the expansive noir exploits of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Nightmare Alley.” An Old World quality inspired by nature permeates Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” (Warner Bros.). Production designer Patrice Vermette oversaw an assortment of large-scale sets at Origo Studios in Budapest. There’s the castle of the Atreides family on the ocean planet...
RAY'S PICKS: 'Body Double' one of De Palma's best films

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. “Body Double” (1984): For a few years, Brian De Palma was making some really great movies, and this is one of his best. Craig Wasson stars as a young actor who agrees to stay in a very unusual house in the Hollywood Hills (an actual house known as the Chemosphere). While there, he begins to notice a beautiful young woman dancing in a window not far away. He becomes a bit obsessed with her as he watches through binoculars. It turns out there’s a LOT more going on than he realizes in this bloody Hitchcockian thriller. Melanie Griffith plays a young “adult film professional” and she’s absolutely sensational in the part. This movie is clever, naughty, murderous fun.
Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: Film Review

In his brief onscreen introduction before Ghostbusters: Afterlife begins, director Jason Reitman calls it a movie “by a family about a family.” Picking up the baton from his father, Ivan Reitman, who helmed the franchise-spawning 1984 blockbuster (and who serves here as producer), Reitman is carrying on a family business, perhaps creating a family tradition. And the characters at the center of his film are discovering their familial ties to ghost-hunting history. But a larger family is being addressed here: the legions of fans of the pop culture phenomenon, who will thrill to every lovingly placed Easter egg, each casting...
Thierry Fremaux’s Lumiere Fest Opens With Emotional Homage to Bertrand Tavernier; Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ted Sarandos Among Guests

After beating the odds last year by hosting a physical edition in the midst of the pandemic, Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux’s Lumière Festival kicked off in Lyon with great fanfare and prestigious guests including Paolo Sorrentino, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Valeria Golino, Joachim Trier, Rossy de Palma, Melanie Laurent and Edouard Baer. The festival, which unfolds in the birthplace of the Cinematograph and its creators, the Lumière brothers, is dedicating its 13th edition to its long-time president Bertrand Tavernier, the beloved filmmaker who recently died. During his opening speech, the usually voluble Frémaux had to take a moment to regain...
Jon Bernthal Says ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Fan-Favorite “Sell Me This Pen” Moment Was Improvised

One fan-favorite moment in The Wolf of Wall Street was improvised from an anecdote Leonardo DiCaprio heard on his way to set, says Jon Bernthal. A recent guest on the popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones, Bernthal was asked about the experience of working with Martin Scorsese and one of the most quoted moments in the 2013 film. “It’s the mountain top; no one better, never will be,” Bernthal told host Sean Evans of Scorsese. “I learned more even with that sort of limited role. My whole acting style changed off of that.” In the film based on the 2007 memoir of the...
'Stillwater': Matt Damon's Suspense Film Heads to Blu-ray and Digital This Month

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has confirmed official dates for the Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital release of the Matt Damon-led suspense film Stillwater. After releasing in theaters earlier this year in July, Stillwater will be available to own for the first time with the digital release of the film that will take place on October 12. Meanwhile, the DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the film will both be released two weeks after on October 26.
Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
Sense8’s Jamie Clayton Revealed As New Pinhead For Hellraiser Reboot

The Clive Barker-produced “reimagining” just wrapped filming and will debut on Hulu in 2022. The cast of the new “Hellraiser” film has been announced and it looks like everyone’s favorite skin-ripping Cenobite, Pinhead, will be played by actress Jamie Clayton. Clayton, whose credits include “The L Word: Generation Q” and...
‘Nash Bridges’ Revival TV Movie With Don Johnson & Cheech Marin Gets Premiere Date On USA & Key Art

USA Network’s two-hour film Nash Bridges has been given a Thanksgiving weekend premiere date. It wll debut on Saturday, Nov. 27. The movie brings back original cast members Don Johnson and Cheech Marin as elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. The film is part of USA’s modified programming strategy that focuses on event scripted programming. If the movie does well, it could launch a Nash Bridges series revival. In addition to Johnson and Marin, the film brings back original Nash Bridges cast member Jeff Perry. They are joined in the cast by new additions Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia and Bonnie Sommerville. Produced by Village Roadshow Television, which also controls rights to the original series created by Carlton Cuse, the film was written by Bill Chais and directed by Greg Beeman. Johnson, Chais and Beeman executive produce alongside Cuse, who was not creatively involved in the film. Nash Bridges originally ran for six seasons (1996-2001) on CBS.
