RAY'S PICKS: Suspenseful 'Skies' worth rediscovering
Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. “Dark Skies” (2013): It’s only eight years old, but it seems this little suspense gem is already completely forgotten. The underrated Keri Russell and Josh Hamilton star as very regular parents whose family is besieged by increasingly bizarre incidents in and around their house. Who is behind it? Or worse ... what is behind it? I don’t want to give it away, but if you watch and listen carefully, you may catch and see many tributes to other famous films in this genre. “Dark Skies” is worth rediscovering!theeagle.com
Comments / 0