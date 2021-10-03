RAY'S PICKS: Suspenseful 'Skies' worth rediscovering

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. “Dear John” (2010): Gird your loins, I’m recommending a Nicholas Sparks movie! To be fair, it’s happened once before (2004’s “The Notebook”). This time, the sudsy drama stars Amanda Seyfried as a beach girl who wants to build homes for poor people, and Channing Tatum as an idealistic soldier. When war separates them, they pledge to continue their love through letters. Well, they don’t expect to be apart as long as what ends up happening. Can their love stand the test of time? Besides the leads, there are two standout performances: Richard Jenkins as Tatum’s father, and Henry Thomas as the friend who eventually becomes his rival. Perhaps having talented Swedish director Lasse Hallström at the helm lifted this film into the decent latitudes.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO