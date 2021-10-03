CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Commission undermines professional and ethical wildlife management

By Editorial
Daily Inter Lake
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs former members of the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission, we generally refrain from criticizing decisions made by our successors. However, the current Commission’s recent actions regarding the new wolf trapping and hunting regulations are so egregious that we must speak out. For the record, we all are avid deer and elk hunters, and we believe wolves play an important ecological role on the landscape.

dailyinterlake.com

Comments / 0

Related
This Is Reno

Wildlife Commission under attack ‘from both extremes,’ says director

Two contentious issues facing Nevada’s Wildlife Commission — coyote killing contests and the state’s “for sport” black bear hunt — and the passions polarizing the debates, are resulting in personal attacks on commissioners and staff, Tony Wasley, the executive director of the Nevada Division Wildlife, said at Friday’s meeting. “We...
POLITICS
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Fish and Wildlife Commission hands Wilks Brothers a victory

At last, the Wilks brothers got what they wanted but money couldn’t buy: the guaranteed opportunity to hunt trophy elk on their ranch. In a hastily arranged Zoom meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 — to accommodate the personal international travel of Commissioner Walsh — and with minimal advance public notice, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission gifted coveted elk permits to large landowners. The Wilks brothers and their designees will now receive eight permits to hunt trophy bull elk on their ranch in the Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown this upcoming hunting season, and in return the public hunter gets little.
ANIMALS
Billings Gazette

Gazette opinion: Fish & Wildlife Commission is on the wrong track

On a variety of issues vital to the state's stewardship of public wildlife resources and the principles of fair-chase hunting, the majority of our current Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission is acting in direct opposition to the public interest. First, wolves. Admittedly, the commission was presented with ugly choices by...
POLITICS
coloradopolitics.com

Tina Peters ethics complaint under preliminary review by state ethics commission

The complaints against Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters are mounting. An ethics complaint, filed by Anne Landman, a Mesa County political activist, is likely under a preliminary review by the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission. And a campaign finance complaint filed with the Colorado Secretary of State by Scott Beilfuss, an officer with the Mesa County Democratic Party, could be headed toward further action after Peters declined an opportunity to address it, according to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
mauinow.com

Maui Charter Commission Meets Sept. 30 about Ethics & Boards/Commissions

The Maui Charter Commission will meet Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 am to receive public testimony about 25 proposals related to ethics and board/commissions as part of its year-long review of proposed amendments to the County Charter, Maui County’s governing document. In the first agenda item (Theme E – Ethics)...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Gianforte appoints members to expanded Fish and Wildlife Commission

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has increased from a five- to seven-member body following a new state law and appointments Monday from Gov. Greg Gianforte. The governor appointed Jana Waller of Florence and Bill Lane of Ismay to serve on the commission to represent Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Region 2 and Region 7 respectively. A new law passed by the Legislature and signed by Gianforte expands the commission by two members assigned to each of the state’s seven administrative regions. Commissioners had previously represented five districts that often crossed regional boundaries.
BOZEMAN, MT
Government Technology

Maine Ethics Commission to Investigate Political Software

(TNS) — The Maine ethics commission voted 3-2 this week to investigate whether the conservative political group ALEC is illegally trying to influence elections by providing a software package to lawmakers. But the state Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices also voted unanimously to dismiss a complaint that two...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Wildlife Management#Wildlife Conservation#Hb 224#Fwp#Republican#Legislature
newspressnow.com

State ethics commission orders Columbia mayor to end campaign committee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The state's ethics enforcer ordered Columbia's mayor end his campaign committee to put an end to complaints over a possible conflict. The Missouri Ethics Commission told Mayor Brian Treece to dissolve his campaign committee in a Friday order. Once dissolved, the commission promised to take no further action against him.
COLUMBIA, MO
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul replaces state ethics commission chair

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday moved to replace the chairman of the state's much-criticized ethics commission a month after appointing a top official at the panel who came under scrutiny for his ties to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Hochul's office announced Jose Nieves would replace James Dering on the Joint...
POLITICS
thenevadaindependent.com

Nevada’s wildlife commission is broken. Is it beyond repair?

Nevada’s Board of Wildlife Commissioners is intentionally designed to protect the entrenched interests of people who shoot wildlife. By promoting policies exclusively designed to improve opportunity for hunters, they have perpetuated an unjust system which benefits a small number of Nevadans. By statute, the commission is charged with “establishing broad...
NEVADA STATE
wrfalp.com

NYS Joint Commission on Public Ethics Votes to Have Independent Investigation of Itself

The Commission will hire outside lawyers to investigate the approval of former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal. JCOPE’s Chair Jose Nieves made a public announcement following a private executive session of the commission. He said they voted to approve the retention of independent counsel to conduct an inquiry into legal and procedural operations of the commission.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Pets
Law.com

Ethics Forum: Questions and Answers on Professional Responsibility

I am a lawyer employed by the Public Defender’s Office in one of Pennsylvania’s counties. My office is extremely overworked. Many of the lawyers have left and have not been replaced. The caseload is impossible. What are my duties and responsibilities?. The question is an interesting and timely one. This...
POLITICS
goldrushcam.com

Federal Officials Urged to End States’ Wildlife Management Funding in Response to Extreme Wolf-Killing Programs, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

Gray wolf (Canis lupus). Photo by Gary Kramer, USFWS. September 27, 2021 – WASHINGTON – State game agencies could lose a substantial portion of their budgets for eradicating their wolf populations under a proposal put forward by the Global Indigenous Council, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), the Center for Biological Diversity and a coalition of 25 Native American, conservation, and animal welfare organizations. The plan would deny federal wildlife management funding to states that excessively target predators, such as wolves, cougars, and grizzly bears.
ANIMALS
wbfo.org

Buffalo attorney among 2 appointments to state's ethics commission

Gov. Kathy Hochul has made two appointments to the state's ethics commission, including one from Buffalo. The governor has appointed Jose Nieves, a criminal defense attorney from New York City, to serve as chair of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics and Sharon Stern Gerstman, an arbitration and mediation attorney in Buffalo, to serve as a member of the commission. Hochul said the two appointees will replace Robert Cohen and James Dering, who will be stepping down.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Inter Lake

Staff scientists: Health department used 'misleading and false' claims to justify school mask order

HELENA — In an internal letter delivered last month, scientific staff at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services criticized the evidence used by health department Director Adam Meier and Gov. Greg Gianforte to justify an August emergency rule discouraging school mask mandates, saying some claims made by the rule were "misleading and false."
EDUCATION
worldanimalnews.com

Biden Administration Defends USDA Wildlife Services’ Decision To Kill 8 Wolf Pups In Idaho Due To Complaints From A Cattle Rancher

In a letter on Tuesday, the Biden administration defended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services for killing eight wolf pups from Idaho’s Timberline pack in response to complaints from a rancher who was grazing cattle on public lands. “We are shocked that the Biden administration condones the slaughter of...
IDAHO STATE
WRGB

Cuomo appointee steps down from state ethics commission

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has announced some changes to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE). There will be a new chair, as a controversial Cuomo pick steps down as head of the commission. JCOPE is set to meet Tuesday, and they'll have to make some changes to...
ALBANY, NY
UpNorthLive.com

Commission approves the reprimand of Traverse City Manager

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City's manager will soon have a letter added to his personnel file. It's a formal reprimand handed down by the city commission. During the Monday night meeting, the commission voted in favor of the letter for Marty Colburn even with the two commissioners...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy