Commission undermines professional and ethical wildlife management

At last, the Wilks brothers got what they wanted but money couldn’t buy: the guaranteed opportunity to hunt trophy elk on their ranch. In a hastily arranged Zoom meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 — to accommodate the personal international travel of Commissioner Walsh — and with minimal advance public notice, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission gifted coveted elk permits to large landowners. The Wilks brothers and their designees will now receive eight permits to hunt trophy bull elk on their ranch in the Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown this upcoming hunting season, and in return the public hunter gets little.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO