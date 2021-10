“The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute” Thursday, October 7th at The Paramount Theatre. Tickets on sale now at creventslive.com and The Paramount Theatre box office. The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute Bands due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics you will think you are watching the real thing. Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career and is a loving tribute to the Beatles.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO