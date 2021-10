In recent months, it's been clear there are a number of advantages to getting the COVID shot, beyond just being much more protected against the virus. Vaccinated people have fewer restrictions and are able to travel more freely than unvaccinated people because they're less likely to contract or transmit COVID. Now, however, health officials are urging states to give unvaccinated individuals priority access to one thing: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently updated its guidelines to say unvaccinated people should be prioritized over vaccinated people for monoclonal antibody treatment. Tennessee is the first state to embrace this guidance, but it's likely to spread.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO