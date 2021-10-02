CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden deliberately 'shielded' from scrutiny as White House siege mentality grows

By Nick Allen
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden is being deliberately shielded from public scrutiny as White House strategists seek to micromanage his responses to a series of crises, sources told the Telegraph. When Boris Johnson took questions in the Oval Office, while Mr Biden refused to call on US journalists, there was consternation behind the scenes.

Carol Albertson
8d ago

LMAO..what will they come up with next? When in doubt..look at foreign news and views..their media knows more about our country then we do..Mr. Potato Head is a joke, heard around the world.

Teri Andrews
8d ago

ahh yes the Transparency party, where it's all about image not reality, yeah those are democrats..remember it's about perception not truth, I wouldn't trust a piece of gold if it popped out of Bidens mouth...pretty sure it would just be pooh wrapped in foil..

CaliCritic
8d ago

soft soaked article that doesn't go in to detail about his inability to make good decisions for hard working Americans and his challenges with ALZHEIMERS! obviously his handlers are making ALL decisions and setting him up to be the fall guy for their insidiously bad decisions made behind the scenes! biden is destroying America!!!

News 8 WROC

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud. More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Jen Psaki
Joe Biden
Jennifer Granholm
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Boris Johnson
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Biden back to fake White House set for spin on down jobs report

President Biden went back to his fake White House set as the backdrop for his reaction to the disappointing September jobs report Friday, days after the mock-up was widely panned on social media. Despite the White House offering several venues fit for presidential remarks — including the Oval Office, the...
POTUS
The Guardian

Biden administration delivers brusque message to Pakistan

A senior US official visiting Islamabad has made clear to Pakistan that the Biden administration has downgraded the bilateral relationship. On the eve of her arrival, the deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, used a public event in Mumbai to lay out in blunt terms the new parameters of US-Pakistan relations, stressing there would be no equivalence with Washington’s deepening ties to India.
WORLD
Presidential Election
Afghanistan
Politics
Elections
Youtube
White House
Telegraph

Trump draws up Republican 'hitlist' ahead of '2024 run'

Donald Trump may no longer be in the White House or on Twitter, but his influence on the Republican party shows no sign of waning. The barrage of messages to supporters endorsing candidates for the next mid-term elections is relentless as he tries to remake the GOP in his image.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

