CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Clemson’s leading WR Justyn Ross out for second half vs BC

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cFayYcI00

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting receiver Justyn Ross left the field for the locker room in the first half against Boston College on Saturday night.

Ross was on the sideline in sweats after halftime and was out for the second half.

Ross was Clemson’s leading receiver with 22 catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns coming into the game. He made one catch for 15 yards against the Eagles before leaving.

Ross is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior from Phenix City, Alabama. He had 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns his first two seasons.

Ross missed all of 2020 after having surgery to repair a congenital fusion where two vertebrae appear as one. He was cleared to return to the field this past offseason.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Patriots use late field goal to get 25-22 win over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Trailing on the road in the fourth quarter, the New England Patriots needed Mac Jones to deliver on Sunday. The rookie came through, throwing a touchdown pass to tie it before Nick Folk’s 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds left lifted the Patriots to a 25-22 win over the Houston Texans.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Associated Press

After 3 misses, Crosby kicks OT winner; Packers top Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts, lifting the Green Bay Packers to a wild 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation, and...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. Record Pts Prv. 1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1550 2. 2....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Jets can’t explain another slow start in loss to Falcons

LONDON (AP) — The New York Jets ruined their big London trip with another slow start. There were three-and-outs, an interception, key penalties, no sacks. The Jets came in against the Atlanta Falcons with high hopes after Zach Wilson gave a star performance last week. But the rookie quarterback’s London debut was a dud and the Falcons won 27-20 on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justyn Ross
The Associated Press

Cardinals use Hopkins, stellar defense to beat 49ers 17-10

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, riding a stellar defensive performance to a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining, hanging onto the football despite tight...
NFL
The Associated Press

Henry scores 3 TDs; Titans send Jags to 20th straight loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Derrick Henry enjoyed another happy homecoming while continuing to torment his hometown team. Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns about 25 miles from where he grew up, Kevin Byard returned a fumble for a score and the Tennessee Titans beat Jacksonville 37-19 Sunday, sending the Jaguars to their 20th consecutive loss.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wr#Bc#Ap#Eagles
The Associated Press

Vikes survive Lions rally 19-17 on Joseph FG at final gun

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 19-17 victory over the winless Lions on Sunday after new Detroit coach Dan Campbell successfully called for the go-ahead 2-point conversion try with 37 seconds left. Joseph made four field goals,...
NFL
The Associated Press

Ryan, Pitts lead Falcons past Jets 27-20 in London

LONDON (AP) — Matt Ryan didn’t have his top two wide receivers in London. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback did have Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson — and that was enough, especially with the New York Jets stumbling early again. Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, including the first...
NFL
The Associated Press

Ravens’ Oweh strong so far in debut season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Odafe Oweh has already shown he’s ready for the big stage. The Baltimore rookie had a sack in his very first NFL game. Then the following weekend, he forced a late fumble — and recovered it — to save the Ravens in a victory over Kansas City.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Latest: Fields, Bears up 14-3 on Raiders

Justin Fields has thrown his first career touchdown pass, and the Chicago Bears lead 14-3 in their Las Vegas debut. Chicago controlled the ball for nearly 18 ½ minutes of the first half, including a 16-play drive TD that consumed more than half of the second quarter. Fields found Jesper...
NFL
The Associated Press

Herbert’s 398 yards, Ekeler 3 TDs lead Chargers over Browns

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including a 3-yard score with 1:31 remaining, as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in a wild shootout Sunday. Justin Herbert had his record 11th 300-yard game with 398 yards passing and tied a career-high with four touchdowns....
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

606K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy