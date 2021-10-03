CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weisser accounts for 4 TDs as Weber St. beats Cal Poly 38-7

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kylan Weisser threw two touchdown passes and added a pair of TD runs to help Weber State beat Cal Poly 38-7 on Saturday night.

Weisser was 11-of-16 passing for 143 yards, completing at least one pass to 10 different receivers. He capped a 12-play, 79-yard drive to open the game with a 1-yard touchdown run and scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 14-7 and Weber State (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) led the rest of the way.

Weisser threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dave Jones midway through the period and Winston Reid’s strip-sack of Cal Poly’s Jackson Pavitt led to a 2-yard fumble return for a score by B.J. Taulele that made it 28-7 with 42 seconds left in the half.

Cal Poly (1-4, 0-2), finished with just 115 total yards, has lost four straight since a season-opening win over San Diego.

The Associated Press

Montana dominates Cal Poly in 39-7 win

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey threw for two touchdowns, special teams added a pair of scores and the Montana defense contributed one as the Grizzlies rolled to a 39-7 win over Cal Poly on Saturday. Humphrey kicked off the scoring with a 65-yard hookup with Samuel Akem midway through...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

