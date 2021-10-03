CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Louisiana-Lafayette jumps out early, beats S. Alabama 20-18

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cFaySJw00

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chris Smith and quarterback Levi Lewis each had a first-quarter touchdown run and Louisiana-Lafayette held on to beat South Alabama 20-18 on Saturday night.

Smith scored on a 10-yard run on the third play from scrimmage and Lewis brook loose for a 22-yard TD run about three minutes later for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Emani Bailey’s 15-yard TD run stretched the Ragin Cajuns’ lead to 20-0 early in the second quarter.

Lewis was 9-of-20 passing for only 49 yards, and he didn’t throw a touchdown pass, snapping his 22-game streak with at least one. He did add 66 yards rushing on 10 carries. Bailey finished with 81 yards on the ground.

Bryan Hill ran for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns for South Alabama (3-1, 0-1). Jake Bentley’s 1-yard TD run capped the scoring with 12:51 remaining.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. Record Pts Prv. 1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1550 2. 2....
FOOTBALL
The Associated Press

The Latest: Fields, Bears up 14-3 on Raiders

Justin Fields has thrown his first career touchdown pass, and the Chicago Bears lead 14-3 in their Las Vegas debut. Chicago controlled the ball for nearly 18 ½ minutes of the first half, including a 16-play drive TD that consumed more than half of the second quarter. Fields found Jesper...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
The Associated Press

Ryan, Pitts lead Falcons past Jets 27-20 in London

LONDON (AP) — Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, including the first NFL score for Kyle Pitts, and the Atlanta Falcons held on and closed out the New York Jets in a 27-20 victory Sunday in the NFL’s return to London. The Falcons (2-3) built a 20-3...
NFL
The Associated Press

Ravens’ Oweh strong so far in debut season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Odafe Oweh has already shown he’s ready for the big stage. The Baltimore rookie had a sack in his very first NFL game. Then the following weekend, he forced a late fumble — and recovered it — to save the Ravens in a victory over Kansas City.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Bentley
Person
Levi
The Associated Press

Crosby hits 49-yarder after 3 misses, Packers top Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts, lifting the Green Bay Packers to a wild 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation, and...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

606K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy