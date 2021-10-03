Holy Grail BCJ Pod 296 Dave After Dark And Member Happy Hour
Chad Brendel and David Simone discuss the entire experience from Saturday's historic win at Notre Dame. From the tailgate to the stadium experience to every detail as Cincinnati triumphed by a final score of 24-13. Dave exits and the BCJ community jumps in to talk about the game, their experience and to give a historical perspective as to what it all means by Carey Hoffman and the folks that have been there through the worst of times to see the program reach a new plateau.247sports.com
