Holy Grail BCJ Pod 296 Dave After Dark And Member Happy Hour

Chad Brendel and David Simone put a cap on the Notre Dame win, starting with why the ND media, fans and even Brian Kelly felt compelled to discredit the UC win and why it was a terrible narrative. From there we take a final look at the game, who excelled and how this team moves forward after winning the Indiana State Championship. The talk then turns to Friday night in Nippert Stadium as AAC play starts with Temple. What the Owls do well and if they will be able to challenge a Cincinnati team looking to steamroll through conference play. The over/under on the Simone Family Tailgate, final game thoughts and some talk about UC basketball follows before we do what we do best and talk about food with Walt's Hitching Post in Ft Wright and Bread Bar in Walnut Hills featured. All that and more this week on the Holy Grail BCJ Pod.

