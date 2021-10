This weekend, the University of Connecticut women’s hockey team started off their 2021-2022 season with two wins over Long Island University. UConn scored in every period of the first game, allowing LIU to get just one goal in the third en route to a 3-1 victory anchored by a strong play from graduate student Morgan Wabick who had two assists. “I thought we played well, I thought we did a lot of good things,” remarked head coach Chris Mackenzie after the game.

