IMMERSE 2021 to Take Over Downtown Orlando Oct 15-17! .. #IMMERSEOrlando #OrlandoArts #CreativeCity #JOYBOX #COLORDAYOrlando

IMMERSE 2021 to Take Over Downtown Orlando Oct 15-17!
Central Florida’s signature arts event “IMMERSE 2021“, returns for its 9th year to Downtown Orlando the weekend of October 15-17, 2021. Presented by Orlando Health/Orlando Regional Medical Center, this year’s event showcases hundreds of artists and live performances in the streets and public spaces of Downtown Orlando, offering 10 city blocks of unexpected creative encounters, epic performances and interactive art.citysurfingorlando.com
