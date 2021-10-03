Notebook: Defense shines, Forbes plays in Mississippi State win at Texas A&M

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada felt the heat from the Mississippi State defense, including this sack by linebacker Nathaniel Watson. AP

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Mike Leach is usually talking to his offense when Mississippi State’s defense takes the field, but that changed when he realized the game came down to the final possession.

Leach approached his defensive unit and made the message clear on what they needed to do to secure a late win for their team.

“Just try to keep it simple,” Leach told them. “You get these exciting, intense emotional games and guys will try to make more out of it than there is...

“If you can settle everybody down and they just take kind of one play at a time — I mean I know that's easier said than done, but just kind of unify the group attention and focus a little bit. I think it helps you just do routine basic things instead of a bunch of people running around frantically.”

His message reigned clear to MSU’s defense as it took the field with a 24-22 lead. Texas A&M had the ball with 2:36 to go and two timeouts.

First, A&M star running back Isiah Spiller ran for a one-yard loss. Then, Nathan Pickering broke through for his first sack of the season. However, this sack came with A&M quarterback Zach Calzada in the end zone.

The safety gave MSU a 26-22 lead and the ball back to close out the game.

“It meant a lot to get this big W for us,” linebacker Nathaniel Watson said postgame. “We really needed a win, and to come out there and get it at the end really means a lot.”

Emmanuel Forbes active for Mississippi State

A week after running into teammate Fred Peters and being carted off the field, Emmanuel Forbes was back in action for Mississippi State and didn’t miss a step.

Forbes started at his usual corner spot alongside NFL-hopeful Martin Emerson in a game where MSU held Texas A&M to 135 passing yards.

Forbes had five tackles, four of which were solo and one for a loss. He also forced a fumble but Texas A&M recovered.

Key Drive

Late in the second quarter, Mississippi State took five plays to go 75 yards for a touchdown to extend the regain a 17-13 lead.

Will Rogers went 5-for-5 while throwing to three different receivers before finding Makai Polk in man coverage for a 15-yard touchdown.

Key Number – 46

Will Rogers’s 46 completions rank third all-time in Mississippi State’s single-game history. Rogers now owns four of the program’s top-five single-game completion marks.

Next Game

Mississippi State has a bye next week before returning home Oct. 16 to host Alabama.

Quotable

Mike Leach: “It's always good to win at Kyle Field, and I've done it more than most people have… I'd be willing to hear your list if you want to offer it of better stadiums to play, but if this is below the top five, I mean, you're gonna have to get another line of work because it's not gonna get better than this.

Bulldog Bites

MSU scored on it’s first two drives for the first time this season. Mississippi State recorded a safety for the second time under Mike Leach. The first came in a 24-2 loss against Kentucky last season.

The four catches and 40 yards are career-high for Christian Ford. Lideatrick Griffin’s 52 receiving yards were a career high as well.

Makai Polk recorded his first career multi-touchdown game.

Will Rogers’ 14 touchdowns through five games are the most for Mississippi State since 2007. Rogers his five completions of 20-or-more yards. This was Rogers’ sixth career game with 300-or-more passing yards. The record is nine by Dak Prescott.