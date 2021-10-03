KMAland Volleyball (10/2): Missouri Valley wins at TJ, Red Oak goes perfect at T-C
(KMAland) -- Red Oak and Missouri Valley won tournaments to highlight Saturday's KMAland volleyball action. Missouri Valley won the tournament with a flawless day. The Lady Reds capped their day with a two-set win over Treynor, led by seven kills from Ella Myler. Myler had 32 kills and 27 digs in four sets while Ava Hilts had 23 kills and Chloe Larsen added 11 winners. Maya Contreraz set them up with 53 assists and 39 digs.www.kmaland.com
