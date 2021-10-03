CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWV's Lundquist, Lo-Ma's Reisz shine at Night of Conflict

By Trevor Maeder
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sioux City) -- Many KMAland wrestlers competed at IAWrestle's Night of Conflict on Saturday. In girls action, Southwest Valley's Ady Lundquist picked up a win, snagging a 6-2 decision over Nebraska's Brisa Figueroa. Underwood's Molly Allen also participated, losing in sudden victory. Creston's Savannah Sistad, Martensdale-St. Marys Josephine Wearmouth and Abraham Lincoln's Hannah Davis also competed, but suffered losses.

kmaland.com

Seven Points (10/4): Clarinda, SWV, Underwood impress, the weekly review, Tua's brother, chaos haters

(KMAland) -- We are moving along to week seven of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, but we can’t quite do that without some Seven Points. -Clarinda: The Cardinals didn’t waste any time getting after their Page County rival. They recovered an onside kick — planned or unplanned — to open the game, and they followed with a quick score. Off they went on their way to a 56-13 victory over Shenandoah.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lo-Ma girls nearly perfect in win at IKM-Manning

(Manning) Madison Sporrer, Courtney Sporrer, and Mya Moss went 1-2-3 to lead the Logan-Magnolia girls to a team victory at IKM-Manning on Monday. The Panthers finished with five runners in the top seven and nine in the top 15. They scored 16 points for the meet victory. IKM-Manning and Denison-Schleswig...
HIGH SCHOOL
kmaland.com

2021 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 7

(KMAland) -- The football season is into Week 7!. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Drake's Allen earns MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Week

(Des Moines) -- Drake soccer senior Bradan Allen has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Week. The award goes to student-athletes that carry a cumulative GPA of 3.30, completed at least one academic year at a Valley insinuation and must be at least a sophomore in academic standing.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

UFR Podcast No. 1295: Drew Bessey, Tucker Franklin, Pearl Reisz

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1295: Thursday, October 7th. OPEN: Talking the history of coaches in waiting. INTERVIEW: Former Palmyra, Nebraska standout Drew Bessey. INTERVIEW: Tucker Franklin of the KC Sports Network. KMALAND CATCH UP: St. Albert's Pearl Reisz. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your...
SPORTS
kmaland.com

Missouri Valley boys hoping to repeat at WIC Meet

(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley boys enter the 2021 Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Meet as the defending conference champions, and they hope that honor doesn't go anywhere. The Big Reds enter the meet as the favorite, thanks to a No. 13 ranking in Class 1A by the IATC.
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
kmaland.com

KMA Video Stream: Missouri Valley at Underwood (Volleyball)

UNDERWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

College Volleyball (10/7): Iowa State takes marathon from Tech, Omaha goes to 5-0 in Summit

(KMAland) -- Iowa State won a marathon with Texas Tech, and Omaha moved to 5-0 in the Summit League with another sweep in regional college volleyball action. Iowa State (12-4, 4-1): Iowa State won a five-set marathon with Texas Tech, taking the final set 19-17. Jaden Newsome had 51 assists while Kenzie Mantz had 18 kills, Eleanor Holthaus slammed in 16 winners and Candelaria Herrera added 12 kills and eight blocks. Marija Popovic pitched in 27 digs. St. Albert alum Allie Petry posted nine digs for the Cyclones.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Talking With Tom (Week 7): Harlan & Audubon

(KMAland) -- Long-time KMA Sports Reporter and former Griswold coach Tom Moore is back on the road. This week, Coach Moore went to Harlan to chat with head man Todd Bladt s and to Audubon for a visit with Sean Birks. Harlan ventures to ADM on Friday night while Audubon...
FOOTBALL
