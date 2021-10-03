SWV's Lundquist, Lo-Ma's Reisz shine at Night of Conflict
(Sioux City) -- Many KMAland wrestlers competed at IAWrestle's Night of Conflict on Saturday. In girls action, Southwest Valley's Ady Lundquist picked up a win, snagging a 6-2 decision over Nebraska's Brisa Figueroa. Underwood's Molly Allen also participated, losing in sudden victory. Creston's Savannah Sistad, Martensdale-St. Marys Josephine Wearmouth and Abraham Lincoln's Hannah Davis also competed, but suffered losses.www.kmaland.com
Comments / 0