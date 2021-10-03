SWV's Lundquist, Lo-Ma's Reisz shine at Night of Conflict

(KMAland) -- We are moving along to week seven of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, but we can’t quite do that without some Seven Points. -Clarinda: The Cardinals didn’t waste any time getting after their Page County rival. They recovered an onside kick — planned or unplanned — to open the game, and they followed with a quick score. Off they went on their way to a 56-13 victory over Shenandoah.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO