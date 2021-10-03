Fifth-Ranked Jennies Post 3-0 Sweep at Missouri Southern Saturday
JOPLIN, Mo. – Audrey Fisher had 10 kills and hit .318 leading No. 5-ranked University of Central Missouri Jennies volleyball to a 3-0 sweep at Missouri Southern Saturday, Oct. 2, inside Robert Ellis Gymnasium. The set scores were 25-17, 25-12 and 25-19. The Jennies (12-2, 5-1 MIAA) are scheduled to host No. 10-ranked and MIAA preseason favorite Nebraska Kearney Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. at the UCM Multipurpose Building.ucmathletics.com
