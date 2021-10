Dartmouth and Harvard remain undefeated in NIRA's DI and look to be on a collision course not only for October 23, but for the final on November 20. Dartmouth beat Sacred Heart 63-10 behind an aggressive, physical performance. Emily Henirch and Sophie Ragg scored two tries each but really the story was how the forwards backup up the backline efforts to cap off scores. Nicole Ihensekhien was back on the scoreboard and overall is was a solid, workmanlike win for the favored Big Green.

