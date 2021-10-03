CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kacey Musgraves Appears To Wear Just Her Guitar & Boots For Performance On ‘SNL’

By Cassie Gill, James Crowley
Hollywood Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKacey Musgraves delivered an incredible performance on ‘SNL’ when she appeared as musical guest on Oct. 2!. Kacey Musgraves, 33, brought the house down with her performance on Saturday Night Live! The Texas native serenaded the audience with her recent song “justified,” for her first performance of the night! The singer’s rendition of the track was absolutely beautiful, but her look was also attention grabbing! The singer seemed like she was clad only in a pair of cowboy boots (fitting for a country singer), and her guitar for the thoughtful track!

