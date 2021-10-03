CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 3, 2021

By Harrison Holland
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3Zul_0cFag7KY00

Today is ... National Techies Day

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Crimson Tide results

Football: The top-ranked Crimson Tide hosted No. 12 Ole Miss in what was a momentum-grabbing first half for Alabama. Thanks to its timely defensive stops, two of which on fourth down, the Tide jumped out to a 28-0 lead as halftime followed. In the second half, however, Alabama allowed the Rebels to gain some traction offensively, relatively at least, and conceded three touchdowns in the last two periods.

Volleyball: Alabama traveled to Auburn to take on the Tigers in the first of two weekend matches. The Crimson Tide fell to Auburn in five sets on Saturday, though, as the trio of Shaye Eggleston, Sami Jacobs and Emily Janek, all of which led Alabama, fell short to the Tigers. Alabama falls to 8-7 overall and 0-3 in the SEC.

Men's tennis: Filip Planinsek led the Crimson Tide in day two of its competition in the MSU Bulldog Invitational in Starkville, Mississippi. After a strong day one, he recorded a singles win and a doubles win to come away as the day's top performer for Alabama. Along with his singles win, the doubles victory was with partner Patrick Kaukovalta, as the pair topped the Tulane duo of Benji Jacobson and Billy Suarez, 6-3.

Rowing: Alabama posted two wins in day one at the Head of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. In its season-opening competition, and in its first win of the day, the Crimson Tide posted a time of 13:31.90, which was nearly 10 seconds ahead of the field. Its second win of the day, meanwhile, was with a time of 15:41.45.

Crimson Tide schedule

Volleyball: Alabama at Auburn, 2 p.m. CT, Auburn, Ala., Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • Alabama gymnastics was honored for its 2021 SEC Championship, the 10th in program history, during the Ole Miss game yesterday.
  • Former Crimson Tide greats Bill Battle and Lee Roy Jordan were in attendance for yesterday's game as part of recognition for the 1961 national championship team. I'm sure there were plenty of takers for autographs, too.
  • 2023 quarterback Arch Manning, one of the visitors this weekend, was a popular person in the recruiting section. Pictured here is Manning with a, if you can believe it, quarterback in the class of 2026

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

With its 42-21 win to Ole Miss, Alabama is tied for the second-longest streak in college football history in scoring at least 30 points in 31 consecutive games.

Which program currently holds the record alongside the Crimson Tide, and in which seasons did it accomplish this feat?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 3, 1916: Lew Bostick was born in Birmingham, Ala.

October 3, 1942: For the first time since 1939, Alabama scored on Mississippi State as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 21-6 upset over the Bulldogs before 18,000 fans in Tuscaloosa. Russ Craft scored all three touchdowns in the third quarter, going in for six points from 3, 38 and 9 yards out. George Hecht kicked all three extra points. A fourth-quarter touchdown by the Maroons averted the shutout.

October 3, 2015: Ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25, Alabama re-established its national title hopes when it went to No. 8 Georgia and crushed the Bulldogs 38-10. Derrick Henry ran for 148 yards as the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-3 lead by halftime, and Eddie Jackson’s pick-6 on a 50-yard return on Georgia's first offensive play of the second half ended any hopes of a comeback.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Ever since I was little, I've dreamed of beating Georgia and all those good schools. This is pretty sweet." – Quarterback Jake Coker after the 2015 win over the Bulldogs.

We'll leave you with this ...

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimson Tide#Ct#College Football#Gymnastics#Rebels#Tigers#Auburn#Sec#Ole Miss
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Fires Back At ESPN Host Who Called Him A “Clown”

In just a few days, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels face off against No. 1 Alabama in a matchup that has the college football world salivating. It also gives college football fans an incredible coaching matchup between the GOAT in Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator: Lane Kiffin. Ahead of the contest, Mike Wilbon of ESPN has an unnecessarily harsh message for Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Texas A&M football: Gary Danielson says Jimbo Fisher is taking Aggies from 'finesse football' to contender

Texas A&M football is climbing back up the ladder under head coach Jimbo Fisher, with the the Aggies posting just their second AP Top 10 finish in 2020 since rattling off three straight from 1992-1994. And as A&M, with the No. 7 Aggies' eyes on an SEC title and more this season, heads into its Week 4 matchup vs. No. 16 Arkansas, some have taken the time to reflect on transformation the program has seen under Fisher as his team looks to record its first ranked win of 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron shredded for postgame comment after LSU's loss to Kentucky

Kentucky ran the ball for 330 yards Saturday night against LSU. Ed Orgeron said he was surprised by the Wildcats’ ground game. As you might expect, Orgeron is getting shredded on Twitter for that comment. Orgeron being surprised by the Cats pounding the rock raises the question of how closely he studied the film. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez entered Saturday with 104 carries for 621 rushing yards, a conference-leading average of 124.20 yards per game.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox40jackson.com

Alabama’s Nick Saban admits his wife gets on him about defensive schemes

Alabama football coach Nick Saban might arguably be the greatest coach in college football history, but he’s still hearing it at home about some of his defensive schemes. Saban and his wife, Terry, have been married for more than 45 years and there’s definitely one thing she harps on him about, he admitted Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Insane Saturday

College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place. Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy