Liverpool 'line up a move for Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski - who has been compared to Kevin De Bruyne - but will have to wait until next summer to sign him and face competition from AC Milan and RB Leipzig'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool are reportedly interested in signing Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski. The 17-year-old, who plays for Pogon Szczecin in his homeland, has been likened to Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne. As reported by The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp's side are eager to secure a deal for the prospect but face competition...

